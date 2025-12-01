Watch: Trump Gives Touching Tribute to Deceased, Wounded Guard Members During WH Christmas Party

If an extraterrestrial touched down on this planet and attempted to learn about President Donald Trump through nothing but the establishment media, the alien would get a pretty contemptible portrait of the president.

“He’s a fascist! No kings! He’s a jerk! That behavior is beneath the presidency!” are all the typical exclamations from Trump’s most unhinged critics, and they certainly paint a monstrous picture of the president.

But for anyone who’s immune to the establishment, they know that underneath the grizzled, tough-talking exterior of Trump is actually a very magnanimous and soft soul (and a lovable gramps).

On Monday, Trump reminded the public that his Grinch-like idiosyncrasies are mostly just reserved for those aforementioned unhinged critics.

Everyone else? They get the kinder side.

Trump made a surprise appearance at the annual White House Christmas party, and the videos circulating of his remarks are a far, far cry from the orange bogeyman that the left loves to portray.

Take, for instance, what Trump had to say about the two National Guard members who were ambushed Wednesday in Washington, D.C.:

“I want to pay my respects to the National Guard…” @POTUS 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2YojaUrOuU — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) December 1, 2025

“I want to just pay my respects to the National Guard,” Trump began. “There’s two incredible people — one is no longer with us. One is looking down and loves her parents. I spoke to her parents the other night, and she’s looking down, and she’s so proud of her country.”

Trump then recounted how he had spoken to the family of that guardswoman, Sarah Beckstrom. They were obviously grief-stricken, but likely appreciative of the president’s talk.

The president also showered love on Andrew Wolfe, the other National Guardsman who had been ambushed.

“And we have another one who’s fighting for his life, as you know,” Trump said. “And he’s a fabulous young man. Both of them were the best of everything, the best of their class.”

This minute-long clip perfectly illustrates the dichotomy in how Trump behaves and how he’s portrayed.

And to be clear, Trump wasn’t just waxing poetic about two fallen National Guard members. He was — again, counter to the prevailing narrative on him — showing a level of grace and humility that “Dark Brandon” could only dream of.

“I just want to let you know it’s an honor for me to be your President” ❤️ President @realDonaldTrump stops by the first White House Christmas party! pic.twitter.com/Sq4Kzj90kQ — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) December 1, 2025

Do egomaniacal despots really tell people, “I just want to let you know it’s an honor for me to be your president”? I don’t think so.

And to be clear, this graceful attitude permeates the Trump administration — again, contrary to typical characterizations.

While Trump was thanking his supporters and honoring the National Guard, the first and second lady were doing their own thing to honor the troops.

.@FLOTUS and @SLOTUS are now writing Christmas cards for our deployed service members ❤️ https://t.co/RPzE55VR1m pic.twitter.com/s6fFkJBXQy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 1, 2025

Look, do Trump and members of his administration have their rougher edges? Of course they do. Tough strength on a world stage is one of the most important things a U.S. president can convey.

But does that mean Trump and his administration are heartless, cruel monsters?

Based on the above videos, does that really seem accurate?

