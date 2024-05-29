Watch: Trump Goes Off on 'Corrupt' Judge Merchan as Verdict Nears, Says Even 'Mother Teresa Couldn't Beat Charges'

As jury deliberations began for Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial, yet another legally dubious case in which no actual wrongdoing seemed to have occurred, the man of the hour had some choice words for his biased judge.

Judge Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over this trial, has had no qualms about displaying that bias for the world to see.

He first placed a gag order on the former president, then allowed the salacious (and unnecessary) testimony of Stormy Daniels, before dressing down one of the defense’s witnesses for the crime of raising his eyebrows.

Merchan, who was himself a Biden donor and whose daughter has worked with high-profile Democrats like Adam Schiff, has seemingly done everything in his power to guarantee a Trump conviction.

So much so that, as seen in clip shared to the social media platform X, Trump decided to air his grievances about Merchan’s obvious bias for the reporters congregated outside the courtroom on Wednesday.

Former President Trump: “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections and you have a trial like this…” pic.twitter.com/pfHWUSkWx9 — CSPAN (@cspan) May 29, 2024

Trump began, “I will say, in listening to the charges, from the judge, who is, as you know, very conflicted, and corrupt, because of the confliction, very, very corrupt.”

Resuming his train of thought, he said, “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged. The whole country’s a mess between the borders and fake elections and a trial like this, where the judge is so conflicted he can’t breathe — he’s got to do his job.”

Trump then concluded, somberly, “though not for me, that I can tell you. It’s a disgrace, and I mean that, Mother Teresa could not beat those charges, but we’ll see. We’ll see how we do.”

Though Trump has always had a tendency to indulge in hyperbolic rhetoric, in this case, what he said here was unfortunately all too accurate.

Many legal experts on both sides of the political divide have called this case legally dubious.

Even one of the prosecution’s star witnesses, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, admitting to stealing thousands from the Trump Organization, an objectively worse crime than the one Trump was on trial for.

The Biden campaign holding their disastrous news conference on Tuesday, right outside the Manhattan courthouse during the closing arguments for Trump’s trial, all but confirmed these trials have been legal persecutions on the part of the Democrats.

As Trump said on his Truth Social platform, the attempt to pursue him legally has been overall “pathetic and sad,” like anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro’s hysterical speech at that news conference.

And why, aside from general Trump Derangement Syndrome, have the Democrats been relentlessly pursuing Trump via these flimsy lawsuits?

Because, as Trump demonstrated during his first term, he has the ability to stop the collapse of America.

Democrats, who on the whole have seemed dead-set on ensuring the exact opposite, have therefore been trying to use the law against Trump and get him out of the picture.

Trump was absolutely right in his statements outside the courtroom Wednesday.

He is being attacked by the Democrats and abused by lawfare.

Fortunately for Trump, these lawfare efforts have been so transparent that support for Trump overall has actually increased.

As frustrating as these flimsy legal cases might be right now, they might just be what helps Trump clinch the 2024 election.

