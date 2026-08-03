Watch: Trump Goes Off When Reporter Says He's With 'MSNOW'

President Donald Trump gave MSNOW a thorough trashing during a Monday briefing.

“Can I ask, are there other avenues for your supporters to get paid through, potentially, if it’s not through the weaponization fund?” a reporter with the outlet asked Trump, according to a video posted to X.

The reporter was identified as Jake Traylor by Mediaite.

“Who are you with?” Trump said next, according to the video

“I’m with MS NOW, sir,” Traylor replied.

“You who?” Trump asked again.

“MS NOW,” Traylor replied.

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“MS NOW? What a terrible show — they have the worst people on that channel,” Trump said.

“Are there other avenues?” Traylor continued, pushing for an answer.

“No, there are no other avenues that I know about. Go ahead,” Trump said as he began to call on another reporter.

Trump cut short the question as he finished his thoughts about MSNOW.

“MS NOW — that’s the failed MSDNC, right? They failed, they failed, so they gave it a new name. You know why? Because nobody watched it,” Trump said.

Traylor tried to get in another question later.

“You’re fake news,” Trump told him, according to Mediaite.

“Don’t ever talk again! You’re fake. You’re one of the worst in the business.”

Prior to Trump’s mockery of his network, Traylor had asked Trump about the deal which acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made with the Senate that would move his confirmation forward.

My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions. We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The… pic.twitter.com/U6hs15kw2D — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) August 3, 2026



“All I know is that Todd Blanche is great. He’s going to do a great job. Everybody knows it. And I understand there’s been a sign-off, but I don’t know what they agreed to. I think Todd Blanche agreed to reconfirm things that he’s already said, and what he said was okay,” Trump said.

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