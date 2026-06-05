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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is partially filled with water Friday in Washington, D.C.
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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is partially filled with water Friday in Washington, D.C. Painting the landmark pool is part of President Donald Trump's effort to repair Washington landmarks in for preparation the country’s 250th birthday this summer. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump-Hater Forced to Make Painful Admission When She Sees New Reflecting Pool in Person

 By Michael Schwarz  June 5, 2026 at 4:43pm
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Hatred of President Donald Trump infuses meaning into modern liberals’ otherwise pointless lives. They view everything through the lens of that hatred. In fact, they cling to it with a tenacity that suggests they regard their existence as inseparable from it.

Thus, it strikes us as both unusual and commendable when one honest liberal admits that something Trump did might not be so bad after all.

Friday on the social media platform X, the Right Angle News Network posted a clip of a Trump-hating woman who admitted, against her wishes, that Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., looks good.

“I thought it was a stupid idea to paint the reflecting pool,” the woman said of her original opinion.

According to PBS, Trump decided to paint the pool’s shallow basin “American flag blue” after a visiting friend from Germany complained the pool looked “dark and disgusting.” The administration announced Wednesday that the work had been completed.

“But y’all,” the woman added with a pained look on her face, “it looks good. It actually looks really good. It makes the reflection look extraordinarily prominent in a way that it did not look before.”

Of course, she had to add her obligatory dig at Trump.

“And I hate that,” she continued.

Meanwhile, the establishment media did all it could to paint Trump’s project in a bad light.

BBC, for instance, interviewed tourists who gave the new pool either positive or negative reviews. But the outlet’s headline quote — “it looks black” — highlighted only the negative ones.

Likewise, The New York Times showcased late-night talk-show hosts’ mockery of the president’s enthusiasm over the pool’s size.

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For its part, the liberal outlet Slate characterized the “ongoing boondoggle at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool” as one of “approximately 1.776 billion scandals of this Trump administration.”

In the face of so much griping, the president plowed ahead, as he always does.

Do you like the new reflecting pool?

“The water is ON, the Reflecting Pool is reflecting, and D.C. is looking better than ever,” the White House posted Thursday on X.

Pictures of the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument reflecting in the pool accompanied the post.

In short, Trump made his reputation as a builder. With few exceptions, he tends to leave things better and more beautiful than he found them.

Meanwhile, liberals — the woman in the video above notwithstanding — marinate in their own hatred of the president. They allow it to soak in until it turns them into unrecognizable monsters.

Who can forget, for instance, when congressional Democrats snubbed the mothers of murder victims Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungary? Or when they did the same to the mother of murder victim Iryna Zarutska?

At least the woman in the video above has hope. She might dislike the president — she has the right to feel that way — but thus far, she has not allowed that dislike to overwhelm her, define her, and make her incapable of basic decency or of speaking the truth.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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