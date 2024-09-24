Share
Commentary

Watch: Trump Helps Mom Pay for Her Groceries While at Store, Leaves Crowd Impressed in Heartfelt Scene

 By Samantha Chang  September 24, 2024 at 6:17am
Former President Donald Trump chipped in $100 to help a mom of three pay for her groceries during a store outing in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

“Here, it’s going go down a little bit,” Trump said as he handed a $100 bill to a mom standing in the cashier’s line at a Sprankle’s Market. “It just went down 100 bucks.”

“Thank you so much,” the mom said with a broad smile. “God bless you.”

“We’ll do that for you from the White House, alright?” Trump replied.

The 45th president then asked the woman if the kids standing beside her were her children.

She said yes, they were her three sons.

“Beautiful,” Trump said. “Perfecto.”

Who cares more about the American people?

Numerous X users praised the former president for his gracious and generous gesture.

“This is more than Kamala has ever done to help any American,” comedian Tim Young wrote on X.

At another point, the former president affectionately hugged an elderly woman, who was the grandmother of a store employee.

After posing for a photo together, the grandma gushed to Trump, “I see you all the time on TV, and you’re wonderful.”

These encounters — of which there are many —–spotlight how unassuming and warm the billionaire is and what an authentic “people person” he truly is.

It’s a stark contrast to the contrived, phony demeanor Vice President Kamala Harris exhibits in those rare instances where she deigns to meet everyday Americans.

Trump has vowed to tackle the crushing inflation that has metastasized under the disastrous Harris-Biden tenure.

Americans are struggling to pay for groceries, make their rent or mortgage payments and simply survive amid the terrifying crime and daily border invasions that have roiled the nation during the past three and a half years.

Like everyone, Trump is not a perfect candidate. But he is head-and-shoulders above Harris, who has done nothing to improve the lives of everyday Americans.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




