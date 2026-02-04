Watch: Trump Hit Kaitlan Collins With Possibly His Truest Insult Ever and You Can Hear Him Go Even Farther After the Main Mic Turns Off

President Donald Trump shredded CNN’s surly correspondent Kaitlan Collins, saying she’s a grumpy shrew because she’s always lying.

Trump made the observation Tuesday at an Oval Office briefing when Collins asked him about the latest document dump involving convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, like health care — something that people care about,” the president said.

Collins interjected, asking Trump what he’d like to say to the victims of Epstein‘s horrific sex abuse.

“You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter,” Trump said.

“No wonder … CNN has no ratings. It’s because of people like you.”

.@POTUS NUKES @kaitlancollins: “I’ve known you for ten years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth. You’re a very dishonest organization — and they should be ashamed of you.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GJFcH6vqvi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 3, 2026

The president then told everyone in the room that Collins is a miserable harpy because she’s a lying propagandist with a permanently forked tongue.

“You know, she’s a young woman,” Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” he remarked. “You’re a very dishonest organization — and they [CNN] should be ashamed of you.”

After the briefing ended, Trump was heard saying to an aide: “See her right there? She never smiles. She’s an unhappy person.”

HILARIOUS: President Trump to CNN FAKE NEWS host Kaitlan Collins: “See her right there? She never smiles. She’s an unhappy person.” pic.twitter.com/4IED193UDx — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 3, 2026

Numerous X commenters agreed with Trump’s assessment of the dour Kaitlan Collins.

She is a nasty, nasty person. A typical liberal woman. — MsFab (@MsFab123) February 4, 2026

Truth hurts! He made a great point o have never seen her smile either! — Jason Mize (@Mize1Mize) February 4, 2026

The lame stream media are the propaganda shield for criminal illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/NglWPfkJI8 — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) February 3, 2026

Over the years, Trump’s annoyance at Collins and at CNN has escalated due to the leftist network’s repeated lies and distortions about him.

NEW VIDEO: #FakeNews CNN Producer admits Russia narrative is all for “ratings!” Watch: https://t.co/JuqAYAUVfM pic.twitter.com/R1YdCkSgQi — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 27, 2017

That said, the media should question Trump about the Epstein files.

However, partisan propagandists such as Collins — who masquerade as objective “journalists” — deserve the disdain they provoke for gaslighting the public every day.

