President Donald Trump criticized CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins while being asked questions in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump criticized CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins while being asked questions in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images; Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Hit Kaitlan Collins With Possibly His Truest Insult Ever and You Can Hear Him Go Even Farther After the Main Mic Turns Off

 By Samantha Chang  February 4, 2026 at 6:50am
President Donald Trump shredded CNN’s surly correspondent Kaitlan Collins, saying she’s a grumpy shrew because she’s always lying.

Trump made the observation Tuesday at an Oval Office briefing when Collins asked him about the latest document dump involving convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, like health care — something that people care about,” the president said.

Collins interjected, asking Trump what he’d like to say to the victims of Epstein‘s horrific sex abuse.

“You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter,” Trump said.

“No wonder … CNN has no ratings. It’s because of people like you.”

The president then told everyone in the room that Collins is a miserable harpy because she’s a lying propagandist with a permanently forked tongue.

“You know, she’s a young woman,” Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

“You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” he remarked. “You’re a very dishonest organization — and they [CNN] should be ashamed of you.”

After the briefing ended, Trump was heard saying to an aide: “See her right there? She never smiles. She’s an unhappy person.”

Numerous X commenters agreed with Trump’s assessment of the dour Kaitlan Collins.

Over the years, Trump’s annoyance at Collins and at CNN has escalated due to the leftist network’s repeated lies and distortions about him.

That said, the media should question Trump about the Epstein files.

However, partisan propagandists such as Collins — who masquerade as objective “journalists” — deserve the disdain they provoke for gaslighting the public every day.

