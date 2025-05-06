Watch: Trump Hits Canadian Prime Minister with Sly Response After He Insists 'Canada Is Not for Sale'

President Donald Trump wasn’t taking “no” for an answer.

At an occasionally tense joint White House news conference Tuesday featuring Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the prospect of the Great White North joining the United States as the 51st state was roundly rejected by the Canadian leader.

But Trump, at least publicly, wasn’t dissuaded. And his response could be summed up in three words: “Never say never.”

The video can be seen below:

.@POTUS: “Canada loves us and we love Canada. That’s I think the number one thing that’s important.” pic.twitter.com/Ue0N042wl2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025

“Time will tell,” Trump said. “It’s only time. But I say, ‘never say never.’ I’ve had many, many things that were not doable, and they ended up being doable.

“Only doable in a very friendly way. But if it’s to everybody’s benefit …

“You know, Canada loves us and we love Canada. That’s the number one thing that’s important. But we’ll see.”

It’s just one of many out-of-the-box proposals Trump has offered, whether it’s the U.S. taking over Greenland or turning the Gaza Strip into an area of “economic development” — while moving the Palestinian population elsewhere. At first glance, the ideas seem impossible.

But if nothing else, Trump’s political career itself is one of the “many, many things” that were not considered doable.

When he left office after the 2020 election and spent years under assault by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department, the attorney general of New York state and district attorneys in Manhattan and Georgia, as well as the establishment media, his political resurrection seemed unlikely at best.

The fact that he was in the Oval Office as president of the United States on Tuesday could be considered a testimony to his belief in never saying never.

However, Carney’s statement left little room for compromise.

BREAKING – Canada PM Carney says ‘Canada is not for sale, it won’t be for sale ever..’ US President Trump: ‘Never say never’ pic.twitter.com/CbhEnIYfcb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 6, 2025

“As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale. We’re sitting in one right now,” Carney told Trump.

“You know, Buckingham Palace, you’ve visited as well.

“Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it’s not for sale. It won’t be for sale ever,” he said. “But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together.”

That gave Trump his first opportunity to respond with “never say never.” As Trump was talking, Carney clearly said the word “never” to the assembled reporters.

Like just about everything Trump has done since his November election win — or since he first declared for the presidency in 2015 — his “never say never” moment drew a swarm of reactions.

Some supported Trump.

Hah! Spoken like a true businessman. — James Cole (@jmcoletx) May 6, 2025

Many, many opposed him — or at least his take on Canada.

I wish he would stop saying this type of stuff, what are we gaining from these type of games ? — Tre Davis (@TreRighteous) May 6, 2025</a

Have to say, Mark Carney’s “As you know from real estate, some places are never for sale” was a deft rejoinder to Trump’s delusionary rant. He even got Trump to agree with a “That’s true” response. And used the White House as an example. Well done. pic.twitter.com/Y77eNe1PHs — Pasquale Sasso (@PasqualeSasso) May 6, 2025



And some just didn’t take Trump’s statement seriously:

He can’t resist trolling — Seal117 (@cryptobruh117) May 6, 2025

Considering the state of Canadian politics, and the fact that the comeback victory of Carney’s Liberal Party in April’s elections was largely a result of Carney’s public stance against Trump, the idea of the United States welcoming a 51st state from what is now Canada might seem unlikely.

But Trump’s back-from-the-dead career (almost literally in his case) has shown how possible it is that the “unlikely” in politics can turn into reality.

