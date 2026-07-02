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President Donald Trump visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 1, 2026, in Medora, North Dakota.
President Donald Trump visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on July 1, 2026, in Medora, North Dakota. (Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library)

WATCH: Trump Holds Conversation With AI Teddy Roosevelt, Gets Fresh Encouragement That He's on the Right Path

 By Randy DeSoto  July 2, 2026 at 4:30am
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An artificial intelligence version of former President Teddy Roosevelt offered the current President Donald Trump some sound advice as he continues to carry out the duties of his office.

The AI Teddy is located at the newly opened library for the 26th president in Medora, North Dakota.

Roosevelt stands behind a replica of his presidential desk at the White House’s West Wing, which was built in 1902 while he was in office.

In Trump’s interaction with the former president, Roosevelt says, “Every day presidents face storms most people never see. Keep your nerve and remember the nation comes first, and you’ll get through it. I know you know that feeling yourself.”

Trump responded, “Well, I appreciate those words. Those words are fantastic. I just want to say it’s an honor to be with you today.”

In another interaction, Trump asked, “Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?”

“Right then, yes,” Roosevelt answered. “But greatness is a strange thing. It isn’t always the biggest or boldest job that matters most. The Panama Canal showed what America could achieve if we held steady and acted fast, when the world dragged its feet.”

Roosevelt went on to say that he was proudest of improving the lives of Americans through his policies.

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But the former president acknowledged, “Still, when I stood in the mud watching those steam shovels, knowing ships would pass through changing the world’s map forever, I felt I’d left a mark that would last.”

“You did,” Trump replied, and thanked Roosevelt.

The president, a builder, no doubt appreciated Roosevelt’s sentiment.

Both men hail from New York City. Roosevelt’s distant cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, was the last president from the Empire State before Trump.

Interestingly, Grover Cleveland, also a New Yorker — though born in New Jersey — is the only other president, besides Trump, to serve separate terms, in his case from 1885-89 and 1893-97.

Trump lauded Teddy Roosevelt’s achievements as president in the early 1900s.

“Theodore Roosevelt understood that grand and righteous ambition is not a vice. It is an American virtue. Having ambition is a positive thing, he said, not a negative thing. And it won us our country, and it’s been among the greatest forces for good,” Trump said during the presidential library opening ceremony.

He asserted, “A nation, like an individual, either rises or falls, builds or decays, lives or dies by this.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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