WATCH: Trump Holds Conversation With AI Teddy Roosevelt, Gets Fresh Encouragement That He's on the Right Path

An artificial intelligence version of former President Teddy Roosevelt offered the current President Donald Trump some sound advice as he continues to carry out the duties of his office.

The AI Teddy is located at the newly opened library for the 26th president in Medora, North Dakota.

Roosevelt stands behind a replica of his presidential desk at the White House’s West Wing, which was built in 1902 while he was in office.

In Trump’s interaction with the former president, Roosevelt says, “Every day presidents face storms most people never see. Keep your nerve and remember the nation comes first, and you’ll get through it. I know you know that feeling yourself.”

Trump responded, “Well, I appreciate those words. Those words are fantastic. I just want to say it’s an honor to be with you today.”

.@POTUS interacts with AI President Theodore Roosevelt at the Theodore Roosevelt Library in North Dakota 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ISRo2Tsbj — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 1, 2026

In another interaction, Trump asked, “Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?”

“Right then, yes,” Roosevelt answered. “But greatness is a strange thing. It isn’t always the biggest or boldest job that matters most. The Panama Canal showed what America could achieve if we held steady and acted fast, when the world dragged its feet.”

Roosevelt went on to say that he was proudest of improving the lives of Americans through his policies.

But the former president acknowledged, “Still, when I stood in the mud watching those steam shovels, knowing ships would pass through changing the world’s map forever, I felt I’d left a mark that would last.”

“You did,” Trump replied, and thanked Roosevelt.

The president, a builder, no doubt appreciated Roosevelt’s sentiment.

President Trump asks AI President Roosevelt…“Do you consider the Panama Canal your greatest achievement?” pic.twitter.com/zvfDCL2sKS — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 1, 2026

Both men hail from New York City. Roosevelt’s distant cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, was the last president from the Empire State before Trump.

Interestingly, Grover Cleveland, also a New Yorker — though born in New Jersey — is the only other president, besides Trump, to serve separate terms, in his case from 1885-89 and 1893-97.

Trump lauded Teddy Roosevelt’s achievements as president in the early 1900s.

Two Presidents — 116 years apart 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5BEhR9S9TZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

“Theodore Roosevelt understood that grand and righteous ambition is not a vice. It is an American virtue. Having ambition is a positive thing, he said, not a negative thing. And it won us our country, and it’s been among the greatest forces for good,” Trump said during the presidential library opening ceremony.

.@POTUS: Theodore Roosevelt understood that grand and righteous ambition is not a vice, it is an American virtue, and it won us our country, and it has been among the greatest forces for good… A nation, like an individual, either rises or falls, builds or decays, lives or dies… pic.twitter.com/maVqo1gZWg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2026

He asserted, “A nation, like an individual, either rises or falls, builds or decays, lives or dies by this.”

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