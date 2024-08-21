Watch: Trump Immediately Concerned After Woman Collapses at Rally, Rushes Over to Her in Stunning Moment

Former President Donald Trump left the protection of bulletproof glass at a rally in North Carolina to go check on a woman in the audience who was having a medical emergency.

The event at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, south of Greensboro, marked the Republican presidential candidate’s first outdoor event since a would-be assassin shot and wounded him last month at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A woman apparently had passed out in the stands, perhaps due to heat exposure, and Trump left the stage, where he was surrounded by bulletproof glass, to check on her.

Former President Trump called for a doctor and then stepped out from behind bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally in North Carolina since the assassination attempt to hug a supporter who had apparently fainted pic.twitter.com/bfOHaVwXZB — Bobby Ellison (@BobbyEllisonKY) August 21, 2024

Secret Service agents quickly converged on him.

Emergency medical personnel were treating the woman, who looked red in the face. She was conscious at that point and holding a bottle of water.

Trump gave her a hug, and she seemed very pleased to meet him.

There had been calls for a medic from the crowd, which Trump had acknowledged from the stage, asking for “a doctor, please.”

“It is very hot here,” he said.

BREAKING: A woman just fainted in the stands at the Trump rally, and Trump walked out from behind the protective glass to make sure she was ok He gave her a hug as EMTs brought her out pic.twitter.com/xmdvjeU9hn — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2024

Fox News host John Roberts noted it was 75 degrees and a sunny day in Asheboro, and often people wait for hours outside to attend the rallies.

As Trump returned to the stage, audience members began to chant, “We love Trump. We love Trump.”

The 45th president’s rally remarks were focused on national defense.

Local ABC News affiliate WTVD-TV reported Trump took aim at President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of international affairs.

“The world is on fire, and Kamala and Biden have marched us to the brink of World War III,” Trump argued.

President Trump: “The world is on fire and Kamala and Biden have marched us to the brink of World War 3.” pic.twitter.com/tz2ZC51rMX — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

“That’s why this November Americans are going to tell Kamala Harris … that we’ve had enough. We can’t take it anymore. You’re doing a terrible job, Comrade Harris. You’re fired! Get out of here.”

