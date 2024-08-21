Share
Watch: Trump Immediately Concerned After Woman Collapses at Rally, Rushes Over to Her in Stunning Moment

 By Randy DeSoto  August 21, 2024 at 4:05pm
Former President Donald Trump left the protection of bulletproof glass at a rally in North Carolina to go check on a woman in the audience who was having a medical emergency.

The event at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, south of Greensboro, marked the Republican presidential candidate’s first outdoor event since a would-be assassin shot and wounded him last month at rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A woman apparently had passed out in the stands, perhaps due to heat exposure, and Trump left the stage, where he was surrounded by bulletproof glass, to check on her.

Secret Service agents quickly converged on him.

Are you voting for Trump?

Emergency medical personnel were treating the woman, who looked red in the face. She was conscious at that point and holding a bottle of water.

Trump gave her a hug, and she seemed very pleased to meet him.

There had been calls for a medic from the crowd, which Trump had acknowledged from the stage, asking for “a doctor, please.”

“It is very hot here,” he said.

Fox News host John Roberts noted it was 75 degrees and a sunny day in Asheboro, and often people wait for hours outside to attend the rallies.

As Trump returned to the stage, audience members began to chant, “We love Trump. We love Trump.”

Trump Says He's Considering a White House Role for Elon Musk and a Major Reversal on EV Policy

The 45th president’s rally remarks were focused on national defense.

Local ABC News affiliate WTVD-TV reported Trump took aim at President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of international affairs.

“The world is on fire, and Kamala and Biden have marched us to the brink of World War III,” Trump argued.

“That’s why this November Americans are going to tell Kamala Harris … that we’ve had enough. We can’t take it anymore. You’re doing a terrible job, Comrade Harris. You’re fired! Get out of here.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

