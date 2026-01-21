Watch: Trump Immediately Delivers a Big 'Told You So' to 'So-Called Experts' at Davos

President Donald Trump’s landing might have been delayed, but his message was delivered — in no uncertain terms.

Addressing the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, the 47th president didn’t back away at all from the economic agenda that got him elected to a second term in the White House.

And directed at his critics, the theme might have boiled down to this: I told you so.

.@POTUS: “In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington, and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration and endless foreign imports… Virtually all of the… pic.twitter.com/f4vobDvZTJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

Trump castigated “conventional wisdom” in world capitals that declared economic growth was dependent on “ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports.”

“Virtually all of the so-called ‘experts’ predicted my plans to end this failed model would trigger a global recession and runaway inflation,” Trump said.

“But we are proving them wrong. It’s actually just the opposite. In one year, our agenda has produced a transformation like America has not seen in over 100 years.”

It was unapologetic. It was forceful. And it was right on target.

The globe has not receded into a recession. And the inflation that ravaged American consumers during Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency is at a manageable 2.6 percent.

And with the American economy the driving force of the world economy, a stronger United States will mean a stronger, safer globe.

Obviously, one man at one address can’t make right all the wrongs of the world — even if that address is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C.

But Trump’s refusal to accept the standards imposed by leftists — whether in Europe, Asia, or in his own country — is transforming not only the U.S. but also nations far from its borders.

The war that raged in Gaza during the Biden years has been silenced — at least for now.

The terrorist state of Iran — exposed as toothless by the combined might of Israel and the United States — is riven by domestic disruptions that are actually endangering the rule of its murderous mullah overlords after almost 50 years.

And while the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not halted, there are at least glimpses of hope that the worst fighting in Europe since World War II might finally come to an end.

Trump’s tough talk has also gotten European leaders paying attention to the fact that they need to be more responsible for their own defense instead of relying on an American umbrella — paid for by American taxpayers.

Trump’s speech on Wednesday no doubt wasn’t what the Davos elites wanted to hear. They much prefer the internationalism of Democratic administrations that coddle leftist fantasies — Biden administration “climate czar” John Kerry being one of the best, or worst, examples.

But the truth is the truth — even the European leaders will hate to hear it.

Trump has been in office for only one year — a year that he’s upended the international order to American advantage on an almost daily basis. (See: Maduro, Nicolás.)

His unapologetic speech in Davos on Wednesday made it clear, if there were any doubts, that he shows no signs of slowing down.

A technical problem on Air Force One might have delayed his landing in Switzerland by a bit, but Trump was there to deliver the message he needed to.

It was a message the global elites of Davos needed to hear.

The only question is whether they were listening.

