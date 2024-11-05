Watch: Trump Does Impression of Barron, Shares Advice 18-Year-Old Son Gave Him Going Into Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump shared some sage advice his “very wise” teenage son, Barron, gave him in the final days before the election.

The 45th president discussed his youngest son, a freshman at New York University, during a rally Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I have a guy who’s home with the first lady, and he’s very smart,” Trump said. “He’s now in college. He’s 18-years-old, and he’s doing good. And he gives me good advice.”

Trump then amusingly impersonated his son, saying: “Dad, just take it easy now. You just take it easy, Dad, alright? You don’t have to go too much here.’ He gives me good [advice]. He’s very wise.”

The counsel Barron gave his father was to not overexert himself in the closing hours before Election Day.

But perhaps Barron also meant that his dad should relax and not sweat the outcome, since he did his best.

Either way, it was good advice, since Trump had a raspy voice and sounded a bit tired — undoubtedly from the nonstop campaigning he has been doing for months.

Trump says Barron gives him “good advice” on the campaign trail: “Dad, just take it easy now! You just take it easy dad!… He’s very wise.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZYPOQDR3Eh — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 4, 2024

As a reminder, Trump conducted frenzied, multi-state campaign blitzes in the last two election cycles.

In 2016, he held five rallies in five different states on each of the final two days before the election.

Think how exhausting it is to travel to five different states and speak at five events in one day. And then you do it for successive days. That was the exhausting, breakneck schedule Trump kept.

In 2020, the tireless billionaire did a similar whirlwind blitz, while then-candidate Joe Biden hid in his basement amid the media-stoked pandemic hysteria.

In both election cycles, Trump outworked his Democratic opponents, both of whom took a lazy approach to campaigning.

This time, Trump held an impressive four rallies in three different states on Monday:

Raleigh, North Carolina.

Reading, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris stayed in one state — Pennsylvania, where she held multiple rallies in different cities — after spending the past few months avoiding public events and dodging the media.

Despite the advice Barron gave him to “take it easy,” Trump still kept an inhumanly hectic campaign schedule. But that’s Trump in a nutshell: Even as a billionaire who has already been president and really has nothing to prove, he still outworked his competitors and left everything on the field.

Kamala is exhausted — cracking under the rigors of a presidential campaign after she was installed as a nominee who didn’t earn a single vote. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/MFgLlB4jiy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

As Americans head to the polls, let’s hope they see that Trump worked diligently until the end to earn their votes, while Harris did little to earn anything but their contempt.

