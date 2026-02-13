Watch: Trump Just Gave the Single Best Answer in History to the 'We Have to Spend Money on Climate Change' Narrative That Dems Use Non-Stop

President Donald Trump said he finalized rules that’ll revoke Obama-era Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission requirements that are ineffective at tackling climate pollution and financially cripples Americans.

At a White House briefing Thursday announcing the historic deregulatory action, Trump said the move will save taxpayers $1.3 trillion.

The president was joined by Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Under the process just completed by the EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called [Greenhouse Gas] Endangerment Finding — a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers,” Trump said.

🚨 @POTUS: “Under the process just completed by the @EPA, we are officially terminating the so-called Endangerment Finding — a disastrous Obama-era policy that severely damaged the American auto industry and massively drove up prices for American consumers.” pic.twitter.com/PqVUS1GtQN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

The 2009 Endangerment Finding was a pronouncement by the Obama EPA, which said six greenhouse gases (GHG) endangered public health.

Notably, the finding said emissions from new cars and trucks contribute to climate pollution.

The Endangerment Finding required the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, power plants, and other sources — laying the foundation for sweeping Obama-era climate regulations that escalated during Biden’s presidency.

Trump said the EPA lacks the statutory authority to prescribe emission standards in the way Obama envisioned.

“The Endangerment Finding enabled the Obama and Biden Administrations’ illegal push toward EV mandates,” the EPA said in a statement.

“These mandates pressure the vehicle industry to phase down production of various models of traditional gasoline and diesel trucks and to reengineer their fleets towards uneconomic and infeasible electric technologies.”

At Thursday’s press briefing, a reporter asked Trump: “What do you tell Americans who are concerned that the $1.3 trillion in savings does come at a cost for public health and the environment based on science? “

He replied, “I tell them don’t worry about it because [repealing the regulations] has nothing to do with public health. This was all a scam — a giant scam. This was a ripoff of the country by Obama and Biden.”

.@POTUS to Americans who may think revoking the fake Obama/Biden climate schemes would “come at a cost to public health and the environment”: “It has nothing to do with public health. This was all a SCAM — a GIANT SCAM. This was a ripoff of the country by Obama and Biden.” pic.twitter.com/9DRli0wsuk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

The EPA also noted that in the 16 years since the Endangerment Finding, many of the catastrophic climate predictions used to justify draconian greenhouse-gas emission rules never materialized.

“Using the same types of models utilized by the previous administrations and climate change zealots, EPA now finds that even if the U.S. were to eliminate all GHG emissions from all vehicles, there would be no material impact on global climate indicators through 2100,” the EPA said.

“Therefore, maintaining GHG emission standards is not necessary for EPA to fulfill its core mission of protecting human health and the environment, but regardless, is not within the authority Congress entrusted to EPA,” the agency concluded.

For decades, Democrats and their media lapdogs have rabidly hyped the narrative that climate change is an imminent “existential threat” to mankind as part of a cynical move to promote left-wing agendas.

That’s the assessment of physicist Steven Koonin, who said climate alarmists have weaponized this sham talking point to enrich themselves.

“It’s a fiction of the media and the politicians who like to promote that notion,” Koonin told Tucker Carlson in 2021.

Lest anyone dismiss Koonin as “right-wing,” it bears pointing out that he was undersecretary for science in Obama’s Department of Energy.

He’s currently the director of the Center for Urban Science and Progress at New York University.

Despite the left’s nonstop environmental fearmongering, “human influences” are not responsible for natural disasters such as hurricanes and intermittent heat waves, which are just as common today as they were in the 1800s.

Vincente-Serrrano et al 2020

“Our study stresses that from the long-term (1851–2018) perspective there are no generally consistent trends in droughts across Western Europe.”https://t.co/k0adKj3DN3 pic.twitter.com/kLtNgcQpSM — The Honest Broker (@RogerPielkeJr) June 17, 2021

Environmental expert Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Greenpeace, has repeatedly asserted there is “zero evidence” we’re in the midst of a climate emergency.

Zero evidence of “climate emergency”. “Almost everywhere you look, climate change is having only small, and often benign, impacts. The impact of extreme weather events ― hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts ― are, if anything, declining.” https://t.co/YitpkwawKK pic.twitter.com/P6Wq9ICXh0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 4, 2021

Like Koonin and some other environmental experts, Moore ripped climate alarmism as pseudoscientific propaganda whose goal is to redistribute wealth and usher in a new world order.

“It is clear that the highly exaggerated claims … are not so much out of concern for endangered species as they are a front for a radical political, social and economic ‘transformation’ of our entire civilization,” Moore said at a 2019 congressional hearing.

Earth has undergone five significant ice ages, according to History.com.

Four occurred long before humans existed — undermining the leftist narrative that driving cars fueled climate change.

Actual climate change pronouncements over the years. pic.twitter.com/j7mRTTUga3 — Michael Eades, M.D.🏹 (@DrEades) January 16, 2015

In 2019, a nonprofit think tank called the Competitive Enterprise Institute compiled a report chronicling the numerous false predictions screeched by climate alarmists over the past 50 years.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s,” the report asserted. “They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

The conclusion of the five decades of failed apocalyptic predictions was that the false prophets shrieking about “climate emergencies” were doing so to push partisan political agendas.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.