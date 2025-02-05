Watch Trump Kindly but Bluntly Shoot Down Foreign Journalist - So Direct, the Whole Room Cracks Up

Among the many glaring differences between President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden is how the two executives handle media members.

To say Biden “handled” them at all would be generous, as it seemed the 46th president seldom appeared in front of the press and could not handle their impromptu questioning.

Trump — just over two weeks into his second term — has addressed the press almost every day, no matter the circumstances, as Tuesday proved.

Trump appeared alongside Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where reporters asked questions about the Middle East.

One female journalist tried to ask the president a question about Afghanistan, only for Trump to simply tell her he couldn’t make out what she was saying before moving on.

The journalist — an Afghan — seemed to be asking, “Do you have any plan to change Afghanistan’s situation? Are you able to recognize [the] Taliban? Because I’m an Afghan journalist, [an] Afghan suffered woman.”

For clarification, that quote can be made out from three to four replays of the recording — a benefit Trump did not have.

“What’s your future plans for [the] Afghan people, especially Afghanistan?” she also asked.

“I have a little hard time understanding you. Where are you from?” Trump asked.

After she told him she was from Afghanistan, Trump replied, “Actually, it’s a beautiful voice and a beautiful accent — the only problem is, I can’t understand a word you’re saying,” Trump told her.

Before moving on to another reporter’s question, he told her, “Good luck. Live in peace.”

Trump’s remarks were met with a smile by Netanyahu and chuckles from other media members.

That’s about as well as anyone could expect an American official to handle the circumstances. Where Biden would have undoubtedly given the journalist one of his blank stares as she repeated herself 10 times before a White House aide helped clarify, Trump decided to keep things moving.

It’s not Trump’s job to promote access and inclusion; these are largely left-wing priorities that have disappeared along with the former administration.

Trump was by no means rude or insulting here, but with his blistering pace, the only step to take is to keep moving.

The question itself was compelling. Trump’s comments in that news conference about marching into Gaza and owning it set a tone for what the administration may look to do after the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. But the president wasn’t going to get any of that from one take.

For Trump, his actions here are pretty mild, when you think back to some of his more viral moments with names like former CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Hopefully, the president will allow this journalist to return, as she appeared competent and genuinely curious about his position regarding her country.

