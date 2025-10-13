Share
News
President Donald Trump greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.
President Donald Trump greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders on Oct. 13, 2025, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. (Evan Vucci - Pool / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump-Macron Handshake Turns Into a Grappling Session at Gaza Peace Summit

 By Bryan Chai  October 13, 2025 at 4:45pm
Share

This goes without saying, but President Donald Trump has a number of well-known idiosyncrasies that define him as a person.

His big red ties, his barbed sense of humor, his cadence on certain words like “China,” and his iconic dance are all things supporters of Trump have come to know and appreciate.

One of his lesser known traits? His little inside joke/flexing contest with his friend (more on this relationship later), French President Emmanuel Macron.

That odd, friendly rivalry just took center stage at a monumental event.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Trump was in Egypt on Monday to help broker a historic peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian authorities.

Given the stakes and stage, it wasn’t a surprise that some of the world’s leaders and dignitaries were in attendance for the massive moment.

What may have been a surprise — at least for those not in the know — was the grappling session that Trump and Macron had in Egypt.

You can watch the funny moment for yourself below:

Did Trump get the best of Macron?

As Trump and Macron shook hands, the two seemed to be locked in something resembling a test of strength. Both men gripped the other’s hand and refused to let go despite the rest of their bodies moving about during the photo op.

The handshake seen around the world lasted for nearly a full 30 seconds, highlighting the awkward interaction between the two world leaders.

For anyone who’s paid attention, however, this is just the latest viral “handshake” between Trump and Macron.

Back in February, Macron visited the White House, where he was greeted by Trump outdoors.

Related:
Trump Likened to Ancient Biblical Ruler Who Came to Aid of Israel, As Hostages Released, Peace Deal Signed

Here’s how that handshake went:

However, despite the seemingly tense interactions between the two presidents, the handshake appears to be more of an inside joke for Trump and Macron than anything acrimonious.

It’s worth pointing out that Trump has publicly defended Macron before, hinting at a possible friendship between the two. Most notably, Trump reportedly tried to get controversial podcaster Candace Owens to lay off the conspiracy theory that Brigitte Macron was born a man.

Owens has since been sued by the French first family.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Trump-Macron Handshake Turns Into a Grappling Session at Gaza Peace Summit
Pro-Abortion Group Endorsed California Dem Katie Porter Hours Before Her Meltdowns Went Public - It Aged Like Milk
Barefooted PGA Golfer Saves Par with Shot from Murky Pond as an Inquisitive Alligator Watches from Feet Away
'American Psycho' Author Savages 'One Battle After Another' as a Bad Movie Liberals are Trying to Make a 'Masterpiece'
Scott Jennings Uses Letitia James' Own Words Against Her: 'I Don't Think the American People Are Going to Have Too Much Sympathy'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation