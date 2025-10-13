Watch: Trump-Macron Handshake Turns Into a Grappling Session at Gaza Peace Summit

This goes without saying, but President Donald Trump has a number of well-known idiosyncrasies that define him as a person.

His big red ties, his barbed sense of humor, his cadence on certain words like “China,” and his iconic dance are all things supporters of Trump have come to know and appreciate.

One of his lesser known traits? His little inside joke/flexing contest with his friend (more on this relationship later), French President Emmanuel Macron.

That odd, friendly rivalry just took center stage at a monumental event.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Trump was in Egypt on Monday to help broker a historic peace deal between Israel and the Palestinian authorities.

Given the stakes and stage, it wasn’t a surprise that some of the world’s leaders and dignitaries were in attendance for the massive moment.

What may have been a surprise — at least for those not in the know — was the grappling session that Trump and Macron had in Egypt.

You can watch the funny moment for yourself below:

NOW – Trump and Macron “arm-wrestle” at Gaza Peace Summit. pic.twitter.com/fHqu9k1oYP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 13, 2025

As Trump and Macron shook hands, the two seemed to be locked in something resembling a test of strength. Both men gripped the other’s hand and refused to let go despite the rest of their bodies moving about during the photo op.

The handshake seen around the world lasted for nearly a full 30 seconds, highlighting the awkward interaction between the two world leaders.

For anyone who’s paid attention, however, this is just the latest viral “handshake” between Trump and Macron.

Back in February, Macron visited the White House, where he was greeted by Trump outdoors.

Here’s how that handshake went:

Donald Trump greets French President Macron with an absolute death grip of a handshake. Something tells us Macron isn’t going to enjoy this meeting very much 😂 pic.twitter.com/RKybTZuvgp — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 24, 2025

However, despite the seemingly tense interactions between the two presidents, the handshake appears to be more of an inside joke for Trump and Macron than anything acrimonious.

It’s worth pointing out that Trump has publicly defended Macron before, hinting at a possible friendship between the two. Most notably, Trump reportedly tried to get controversial podcaster Candace Owens to lay off the conspiracy theory that Brigitte Macron was born a man.

Owens has since been sued by the French first family.

