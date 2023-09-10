Share
Watch: Trump Mobbed by Supporters Chanting 'USA!' After Arriving at Iowa State Football Game

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2023 at 5:57pm
Former President Donald Trump brought the house down Saturday when he appeared in Ames, Iowa, for a football game between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Before the game, Trump appeared at Iowa State’s Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity house, where students chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The former president joined in flipping hamburgers and threw signed footballs to the crowd, according to the Des Moines Register.

Trump Attorney Puts Judge on Notice in New Court Filing - He's Considering a Bold Move

“This is some turnout,” Trump said during one interview. “I guess the youth likes Trump.”


When Trump arrived at Jack Trice Stadium, he was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters chanting “USA!”


The Register reported that he watched the game with Republican donor Gary Kirke in a private suite.

GOP Rival Gloats Over Mar-a-Largo IT Staffer Striking Immunity Deal: Trump Might be 'Sick to His Stomach'


Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a former Iowa State wide receiver, said Trump was a welcome guest, according to Fox News.

“I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports,” Whitver said in a statement.

The game ended in a 20-13 Iowa victory.

Four of Trump’s rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy — also made appearances at the game.

Trump currently holds a 38.5-point lead over DeSantis, his closest challenger, according to the Real Clear Politics polling aggregate.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation