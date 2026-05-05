Watch: Trump Mocks Newsom and 'Worst Political Interview I've Ever Seen,' Then Gets Even More Vicious, Leaving Audience Laughing

President Donald Trump wants you to know that, in pretending to be just like you, he’s going to dumb himself down. You know, like the guy who told a black mayor in a black, Democratic city in front of a crowd of Democrats that “I’m like you” because he can’t read.

In another escalation of the back-and-forth between Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the guy who claims he can’t read his own speeches and got a 960 SAT, the president said those remarks were in “the worst political interview I’ve ever seen” and said he’d rather call everyone brilliant like him than dumb like Gavin.

The move came at a speech at the White House Monday after Newsom attacked Trump for saying he’d taken several cognitive tests:

Bragging about being the only president repeatedly asked to take a cognitive test… Right. https://t.co/WnwENv8Vum — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 2, 2026

Well, actually, as Trump pointed out, the reason for those cognitive tests was so we didn’t have a situation like we did with the last administration, where an autopen president was handing out pardons while coming out for debates like this:

Needless to say, the drugs didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

“Anybody running for president or vice president should take a cognitive test; no president has ever taken one except me. I’ve taken three of them, and I’ve aced each one,” Trump said. “They are hard; there are many people in this room, I know that are smart, they’re not going to ace them.”

He then said he was “not going to do what Gavin Newsom said.”

“He said everybody in here is stupid,” Trump joked, referring to this interview:

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: “I am like you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. I can’t read.” pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m no better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom told Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who (it’s worth noting, in the party of the microaggression) just happens to be black.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Newsom added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy … I cannot — You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

LMAO! President Trump is CLOWNING on Gavin Newsom, for admitting to a crowd of people that he’s stupid “I think it was the worst political interview I’ve ever seen. He said he’s stupid, he’s dumb, he gets bad marks on everything. He can’t read his speech!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/046iha2g3o — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 4, 2026

“I think it was the worst political interview I’ve ever seen, he said he’s stupid, he’s dumb, he gets bad marks on everything, he can’t read his speech, and nobody wants to report that,” Trump noted in his remarks.

“It was the worst, but I won’t say that, because I think everybody in this room is brilliant,” Trump joked, getting laughter.

What’s hilarious is the huge nugget of truth here: The Newsom campaign is calling Trump addled because he took three cognitive tests, versus an ex-president who didn’t take any because he knew how that would turn out. Yet, Gavin’s a self-professed fool, a girly man, and a caricature of the insane left.

He’s humorless, even when it’s his terminally online staff that is churning out his posts. He pretends to be brain-dead out of a sense of noblesse oblige, except one suspects he really is that way. And he thinks that this guy is the incompetent one. Right.

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