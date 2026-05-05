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President Donald Trump mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his gaffe about bragging on his low SAT score.
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President Donald Trump mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his gaffe about bragging on his low SAT score. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Mocks Newsom and 'Worst Political Interview I've Ever Seen,' Then Gets Even More Vicious, Leaving Audience Laughing

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 5, 2026 at 11:35am
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President Donald Trump wants you to know that, in pretending to be just like you, he’s going to dumb himself down. You know, like the guy who told a black mayor in a black, Democratic city in front of a crowd of Democrats that “I’m like you” because he can’t read.

In another escalation of the back-and-forth between Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the guy who claims he can’t read his own speeches and got a 960 SAT, the president said those remarks were in “the worst political interview I’ve ever seen” and said he’d rather call everyone brilliant like him than dumb like Gavin.

The move came at a speech at the White House Monday after Newsom attacked Trump for saying he’d taken several cognitive tests:

Well, actually, as Trump pointed out, the reason for those cognitive tests was so we didn’t have a situation like we did with the last administration, where an autopen president was handing out pardons while coming out for debates like this:

“Anybody running for president or vice president should take a cognitive test; no president has ever taken one except me. I’ve taken three of them, and I’ve aced each one,” Trump said. “They are hard; there are many people in this room, I know that are smart, they’re not going to ace them.”

Related:
Watch: Resurfaced Video of Newsom's Bizarre Body Movements Has People Calling for Drug Test Immediately

He then said he was “not going to do what Gavin Newsom said.”

“He said everybody in here is stupid,” Trump joked, referring to this interview:

“I’m not trying to impress you, I’m just trying to impress upon you, ‘I’m like you. I’m no better than you.’ I’m a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom told Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who (it’s worth noting, in the party of the microaggression) just happens to be black.

“And I’m not trying to offend anyone,” Newsom added. “I’m not trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy … I cannot — You’ve never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech.”

“I think it was the worst political interview I’ve ever seen, he said he’s stupid, he’s dumb, he gets bad marks on everything, he can’t read his speech, and nobody wants to report that,” Trump noted in his remarks.

“It was the worst, but I won’t say that, because I think everybody in this room is brilliant,” Trump joked, getting laughter.

What’s hilarious is the huge nugget of truth here: The Newsom campaign is calling Trump addled because he took three cognitive tests, versus an ex-president who didn’t take any because he knew how that would turn out. Yet, Gavin’s a self-professed fool, a girly man, and a caricature of the insane left.

He’s humorless, even when it’s his terminally online staff that is churning out his posts. He pretends to be brain-dead out of a sense of noblesse oblige, except one suspects he really is that way. And he thinks that this guy is the incompetent one. Right.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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