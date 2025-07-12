Share
News
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participate in a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding in Kerrville, Texas, which killed 120 people.
President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott participate in a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding in Kerrville, Texas, which killed 120 people. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Offers Hope Of God's Welcome In Heaven to Those Lost at Camp Mystic

 By Randy DeSoto  July 11, 2025 at 5:04pm
Share

President Donald Trump offered the hope of God’s reception in heaven of the young girls lost at Camp Mystic during last week’s flooding in Texas.

During a visit to the disaster scene in Kerrville, Texas, Trump described the Christian camp as a legendary place that has been serving youth and their families for generations.

A total of 27 campers and counselors lost their lives when a flash flood hit the area in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, when the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes. The death toll overall in the region is over 120.

“They were there because they loved God,” Trump said of the girls at the camp during a meeting with first responders.

“And as we grieve this unthinkable tragedy, we take comfort in the knowledge that God has welcomed those little beautiful girls into his comforting arms in heaven,” he added.

First Lady Melania Trump said, “My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls.”

“We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you,” she further stated.

Do you pray?

Mrs. Trump recounted that she and the president had just met with some of the family members who lost loved ones.

“We prayed with them. We [hugged]. We [held] hands. They shared their stories,” she said.

Melania pointed to a bracelet on her wrist, saying it had just been given to her by young girls who made it at Camp Mystic to honor those who lost their lives during the flooding.  The First Lady said that she promised the girls that she would come back.

A Coast Guardsman is credited with helping save 165 campers on the day of the flooding, coordinating the helicopter airlift to get them out.

Related:
Ken Paxton's Senator Wife Files for Divorce 'On Biblical Grounds,' Shakes Up Primary

Texan Dr. Phil McGraw, who participated in a briefing with the first couple, Gov. Greg Abbott and local officials in Kerrville, encouraged people to keep reaching out after the lights fade and the public’s attention moves on to other things, particularly to those who lost a child.

“We know, psychologically, the number-one stressor we can experience in life is the loss of a child,” the psychologist said. “And the worst situation we can experience that is when it’s sudden, and when it’s violent.”

“The truth is, you never get over it, you get through it,” McGraw continued.

It is cathartic to talk about it, he said, and healing will come if people stick together.

“This is about faith, and it’s about family, and it’s truly about community,” he observed.


McGraw’s advice was, if you see someone in the store or around town who lost a child or grandchild, do not hesitate to bring up their loss, express your love and concern, and ask them how they’re doing.

“You don’t ever let them think you’ve moved on from it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Big Beautiful Bill' Alert for New American Parents: Your Baby Just Got $1000
Trump's Recovery Response Draws Rave Reviews: 'A Focus On Delivering for the People'
Watch: Trump Offers Hope Of God's Welcome In Heaven to Those Lost at Camp Mystic
Report: Dan Bongino Doesn't Show Up for Work After Epstein Files Dust-Up with Pam Bondi
Border Chief Annihilates Newsom with Simple Facts After Governor Calls Trump 'The Real Scum'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation