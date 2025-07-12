Watch: Trump Offers Hope Of God's Welcome In Heaven to Those Lost at Camp Mystic

President Donald Trump offered the hope of God’s reception in heaven of the young girls lost at Camp Mystic during last week’s flooding in Texas.

During a visit to the disaster scene in Kerrville, Texas, Trump described the Christian camp as a legendary place that has been serving youth and their families for generations.

A total of 27 campers and counselors lost their lives when a flash flood hit the area in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July, when the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes. The death toll overall in the region is over 120.

“They were there because they loved God,” Trump said of the girls at the camp during a meeting with first responders.

“And as we grieve this unthinkable tragedy, we take comfort in the knowledge that God has welcomed those little beautiful girls into his comforting arms in heaven,” he added.

.@POTUS honors the memory of the girls of Camp Mystic: “They were there because they loved God. And as we grieve this unthinkable tragedy, we take comfort in the knowledge that God has welcomed those little beautiful girls into his comforting arms in heaven.” pic.twitter.com/XPo2H46U51 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump said, “My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls.”

“We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you,” she further stated.

Mrs. Trump recounted that she and the president had just met with some of the family members who lost loved ones.

“We prayed with them. We [hugged]. We [held] hands. They shared their stories,” she said.

Melania pointed to a bracelet on her wrist, saying it had just been given to her by young girls who made it at Camp Mystic to honor those who lost their lives during the flooding. The First Lady said that she promised the girls that she would come back.

A Coast Guardsman is credited with helping save 165 campers on the day of the flooding, coordinating the helicopter airlift to get them out.

.@FLOTUS: “My deepest sympathy to all of the parents who lost beautiful young souls … We are grieving with you. Our nation is grieving with you.” pic.twitter.com/xYKFsBJ4Hu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

Texan Dr. Phil McGraw, who participated in a briefing with the first couple, Gov. Greg Abbott and local officials in Kerrville, encouraged people to keep reaching out after the lights fade and the public’s attention moves on to other things, particularly to those who lost a child.

“We know, psychologically, the number-one stressor we can experience in life is the loss of a child,” the psychologist said. “And the worst situation we can experience that is when it’s sudden, and when it’s violent.”

“The truth is, you never get over it, you get through it,” McGraw continued.

It is cathartic to talk about it, he said, and healing will come if people stick together.

“This is about faith, and it’s about family, and it’s truly about community,” he observed.

@CBSNewsTexas just heard from the family of these two sweet twin girls Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence. Unfortunately, the family confirms the girls were lost in the flood at Camp Mystic. They were both 8 years old, and just finished 2nd grade at University Park Elementary School.… pic.twitter.com/hRPfCbn6xe — Amelia Mugavero (@amugaverotv) July 7, 2025



McGraw’s advice was, if you see someone in the store or around town who lost a child or grandchild, do not hesitate to bring up their loss, express your love and concern, and ask them how they’re doing.

“You don’t ever let them think you’ve moved on from it.”

