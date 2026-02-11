WATCH: Trump Was One of the First to Contact Police on Epstein Investigation According to Bombshell New Docs - ABC News Is Even Admitting It on Nat'l TV

As the parade of big names who kept associating with Jeffrey Epstein after he was arrested and convicted of sex offenses keeps growing, one thing from the Epstein files stands out, much to the establishment media’s disgust: Yes, President Donald Trump was one of the first big names to call police during the Epstein investigation and tell them he was a sex pest.

That information comes from a heavily redacted but easily decipherable document from the latest batch, which involves a four-page synopsis of a 2019 FBI interview with former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter.

Reiter was police chief during the entirety of the municipality’s investigation of Epstein’s activities in the Florida enclave for the wealthy and powerful.

Roughly two years after Reiter became police chief in 2001, the document says, “a call came into the tip line that attractive women were coming in and out of EPSTEIN’s house.”

An investigation was started after the stepmother of one of the victims came forward; when her daughter was brought in for an interview, she told officers, “I’m not the only one, there are other girls doing it.”

“More surveillance was done on Epstein’s house,” the report of Reiter’s interview with FBI agents reads. “Some kids were observed, prepubescent with braces and backpacks coming from school…one employee said there were dozens of girls in one day. The [Palm Beach Police Department] then put together a case and brought it to the state’s attorney office.”

And then comes the part that the media doesn’t like: the 2006 call from Trump right as Epstein was about the be charged, according to an ABC News source familiar with the timing.

“DONALD TRUMP told [Reiter] that he threw EPSTEIN out of his club. TRUMP called the [Palm Beach Police Department] to tell him ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him, everyone has known he’s been doing this,’” the document read.

“TRUMP told him people in New York knew EPSTEIN was disgusting. TRUMP said MAXWELL was EPSTEIN’s operative, ‘she is evil and to focus on her,’ the report continues. “TRUMP told [Reiter] that he was around EPSTEIN once when teenagers were present and TRUMP ‘got the hell out of there.’

“TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN,” the FBI’s interview review noted.

Can you imagine the consternation in the ABC newsroom when they were putting this together? Along with the mad scramble to find the kicker at the end to fit the “Trump was misleading us!” narrative?

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: ABC News was just FORCED into flat-out admitting it “In the mid-2000s, Trump called police about Jeffrey Epstein!” 🔥🔥 “Trump called and said, ‘thank goodness you’re stopping him!'” TRUMP just got total VINDICATION!pic.twitter.com/HmxgvA7bFk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 11, 2026

Of course, the focus now shifts to framing it that Trump said he didn’t know about Epstein’s activities after he was arrested. This, however, was in response to a question “that he was molesting underage women.”

It’s not a distinction without a difference in this case — although it’s also worth noting that if you do think it is, a press gaggle outside of the White House is also not where you want to be answering nuanced questions about what you knew regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s shady behavior and when you knew he was a creep.

What’s worth noting here is the fact, too, that the Trump-Epstein witch hunt has claimed years of our time and terabytes of digital press, and Trump’s original story — that he knew Epstein on the New York/Palm Beach social circuit but stopped being friends with him in the early 2000s, before any of the charges were filed — still holds up.

None of these documents, none of these interviews, none of the massive tranche of data that have been released to the public cast any doubt upon this. It’s tarnished — in some cases, claimed — careers.

Trump’s story? Still pretty much checks out. And not only that, but the Palm Beach police chief says the president was one of the first to contact him once he knew the investigation was taking place.

It’s the same tune, different administrations: Democrats got high on Trump Derangement Syndrome once Trump came back and against all political common sense they demanded the Epstein documents s be released because they had begun to believe their own lies.

That decision has damaged a radically higher number of Democrats than Republicans, and not only left Trump unsullied but has also left him even cleaner than before thanks to this document. Thanks from the conservative side of the aisle, I guess.

