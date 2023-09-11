Watch: Was Trump Overcome with Emotions When Talking About America as 'Nation in Decline'?

Usually, former President Donald Trump makes the headlines for what he says at one of his trademark raucous rallies.

This time, it was the silence that spoke volumes.

In a brief clip posted to Rumble on Saturday, Trump is shown speaking of the United States, calling it “the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

Then follow 40 seconds of silence as a string of emotions pass across Trump’s face and his supporters cheer.







When Trump spoke again, it was to reveal his summary of President Joe Biden’s America: “We are a nation in decline.”

“We are a failing nation, we are a nation that has the highest inflation in 50 years,” Trump said at the rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Many remarked about that section of Trump’s speech.

🚨WATCH: President Trump gets emotional talking about the deliberate destruction of America. He knows this is a war for our country. Do you?pic.twitter.com/T5kRYnCTyy — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 9, 2023

Donald Trump gets emotional when describing how Joe Biden is destroying our country. Trump wants all Americans to prosper and he wants peace not war yet the marxist democrats and RINOs want to take him out. This should tell you to vote Trump 2024. pic.twitter.com/AwzuwoHWTS — Gunnar Nordqvist (@GunnarNordqvist) September 10, 2023

I got emotional watching President Trump get emotional. Unlike fake DeSantis, who only pretends to care about people for his own political gain, President Trump truly loves America and the people. This is why America loves him! #Trump2024pic.twitter.com/YS0uyL6yYC — 🇺🇸 Just Some Lady🤷‍♀️ (@justsomelady_) September 9, 2023

“The fact is we are probably heading into a Great Depression,” Trump said, according to Reuters. “The only question is whether or not it will be during the remaining months of the Biden administration. If it’s going to happen, let it happen then.”

During his comments, Trump said if elected he would “immediately commence the largest deportation operation in American history,” according to the Rapid City Journal.

”I’m the only candidate who can make this promise — I will prevent World War III,” he said. “If you have World War III, it will be a nuclear war … This would be levels of destruction that nobody’s ever contemplated or thought of.”

During the event, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorsed Trump. Noem has been mentioned as a possible selection as Trump’s running mate, according to Reuters.

During her speech, Noem noted Trump had been there for South Dakota especially when he spoke at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the Fourth of July amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dakota News Now.

“Three years ago, during some of our country’s darkest days in recent history, South Dakota inspired the nation by daring to boldly celebrate our God-given Freedom. While leaders across the world used fear to manipulate, lie, and control people, we chose a different path.

“On July 3rd, we gathered at this nation’s greatest monument and invited the world’s strongest leader to join us. And President Donald J. Trump showed up. President Trump showed up, like he always does for the American people. And he has shown up again here tonight!” she said.

“I was at the southern border just two weeks ago. Make no mistake, it is a war zone, and President Biden’s policies are inhumane. He is ignoring our federal laws, perpetuating drug and human trafficking, and undermining our national security,” Noem said.

“The only person in this presidential race who will fix the situation is President Trump. He started building and funded the wall. He instituted the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. And it worked. He supports our allies, such as Israel and Taiwan, and understands that a strong America brings a safer world,” she said.

CORRECTION, Sept. 11, 2023: Former President Donald Trump spoke Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota. An earlier version of this article gave a different location.

