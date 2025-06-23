Share
A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber proceeds to an undisclosed location after completing a mission over Iraq on March 27, 2003. (Cherie A. Thurlby - U.S. Air Force / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Posts Video of B-2 Bombers Returning, Welcomes Back Crews Who Vaporized Iran's Nuke Facilities

 By Jack Davis  June 23, 2025 at 6:24am
President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the efforts of the American service members who attack Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday.

“The Damage done to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be ‘monumental,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social in a post that included a video of a B-2 bomber.

“The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military,” Trump wrote.

Trump earlier had praised the B-2 pilots who took off from Missouri, bombed Iran, and returned without a scratch.

“The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!!” Trump wrote.

Seven B-2 bombers and a submarine attacked three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, causing extensive damage.

Although experts debated the extent of damage to an underground facility where little could be definitively seen from satellite images, Trump declared the raid a success.

“Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!” Trump wrote in another post.

“The white structure shown is deeply imbedded into the rock, with even its roof well below ground level, and completely shielded from flame. The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the strikes achieved the goal of ending the Islamic state’s near-term hopes of going nuclear.

Leavitt told “Good Morning America” that U.S. officials are confident the attack “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“We have a high degree of confidence that where those strikes took place is where Iran’s enriched uranium was stored,” she said.

“They no longer have the capability to build this nuclear weapon and threaten the world,” she added of Iran.

But Iran is not going quietly. Early Monday, Iran launched a missile barrage at multiple Israeli communities, according to the Times of Israel.

Since Israel attacked Iran on June 13, Iranian missile attacks have killed 24 people and left thousands wounded, according to Israeli officials.

Israel replied with a fierce attack on Tehran, according to the Times of Israel.

The possibility of ending the war also surfaced, with Israeli officials passing word to Arab intermediaries that Israel is ready to stop its attacks if Iran will give up its nuclear program.

“It depends on Iran, not on us,” an Israeli official who was not named was quoted as saying. “We are happy to wrap it up now; if there’s an agreement at the end, Israel will be content with the result.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
