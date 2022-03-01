Former U.S. President Donald Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his bravery in standing firm against the Russian invasion of his country.

While addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Trump described Zelenskyy as “a brave man.”

The 45th president added that he likes Zelenskyy because during the House impeachment investigation of Trump in the fall of 2019, the Ukrainian leader said there was “nothing wrong” with the phone call that Democrats used to launch their probe.

“I called him up to congratulate him on his victory. He said, ‘He did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing wrong,'” Trump noted.

“He’s a brave man, he’s hanging in.” Former President Donald Trump praises Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his country is being invaded by Russia. MORE: https://t.co/ZqQV1cGotW pic.twitter.com/2rgeBFcLjC — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 27, 2022



Democrats accused Trump of trying to establish a quid pro quo of U.S. military aid in exchange for Ukraine opening an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine. However, Trump green-lit the aid, and no investigation was launched into the Bidens.

In an interview with The Daily Signal before his CPAC speech, Trump said Zelenskyy is proving his mettle under fire.

“Well, you know, you never know about bravery. Some people think they’re brave, and they’re not brave, and other people don’t think of themselves as very brave, and they step up,” Trump said. “You never know until you get tested.”

🚨 NEW: Former President Donald Trump tells our reporter @Marymargolohan whether he’d take up arms like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he were president during such an invasion. pic.twitter.com/IHl5xqIZoS — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) February 26, 2022



“He’s being tested at the highest level, and so far he’s really shown great leadership and great bravery,” the former president continued. “He is showing a lot of bravery so far, and hopefully we won’t have to need that too much longer because maybe things can end.”

Trump was also asked about Zelenskyy saying he is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “target No. 1” for assassination.

“That’s what he thinks. I believe he does think that, and it’s probably true,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy — who has remained in his country’s capital of Kyiv despite the Russian advance on the city — received a standing ovation and prolonged applause on Tuesday after addressing the European Parliament via video.



Zelenskyy applied for Ukrainian membership in the European Union.



The Ukrainian leader said they are fighting for “freedom” and “survival,” with many of his citizens paying the ultimate price. “Nobody is going to break us. We are strong. We are Ukrainians.”

“Without you, Ukraine is going to be [alone],” Zelenskyy added. “We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove that you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go.”

“And then life will win over death, and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

