Watch: Trump Rally Crowd Shows Lindsey Graham How MAGA Really Feels About Him

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham might have felt like he was playing a leading role in an alternate reality version of Thomas Wolfe’s novel “You Can’t Go Home Again” when he showed up in his home county of Pickens, South Carolina, to speak at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

Either that or it was the ultimate reminder never to forget where you come from.

Graham was a guest speaker Saturday at the Trump rally in the county seat of Pickens. When it came time for Graham to stand and deliver, loud booing broke out among the Trump supporters. Graham waved to the crowd and repeatedly said, “Thank you all for coming,” presumably in an attempt to placate the audience, according to Newsweek.

If Graham had any doubt about how the MAGA movement felt about him before the rally, it was dissolved in the cacophony of MAGA moment.

Graham grew up in Pickens County, according to The Greenville (S.C.) News, but the crowd booed him for the entire six minutes he spoke.

Conservative social media personality DC_Draino tweeted a video of the incident: “Lindsey Graham was introduced at Trump’s rally in his home state of South Carolina & the crowd viciously booed him

“Humiliating.”

DC_Draino then speculated as to one reason why the crowd was so sore with Graham.

“There are many reasons why they did, but #1 is due to his support of the War in Ukraine

“We’re done with NeoCon Warmongers.”

“Neocon” might seem like an odd way to describe Graham, since, according to Bennington College’s Cosset Library, the phrase started as a description of “conservative-leaning Democrats who became disenchanted with the party’s foreign policy.”

But the definition continues, “The term ‘neoconservative’ refers to those who made the ideological journey from the anti-Stalinist Left to the camp of American conservatism. Neoconservatives typically advocate the promotion of democracy and American national interest in international affairs, including by means of military force, and are known for espousing disdain for communism and for political radicalism.”

Now it’s making sense. A “conservative-leaning Democrat” may sound like an oxymoron to those familiar with Democratic Party as it exists today, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t Democrats like Hillary Clinton who are far too willing to use the American military to achieve their policy goals.

And there are liberal-leaning Republicans who can be counted on to support some Democratic ideas — like involving the United States in wars where the American national interest is questionable.

To put it another way, neoconservatism is the watering hole where progressives and RINOs meet and drink together. No Trump MAGA supporters allowed. Trump prefers deal-making over extremely costly and bloody wars. MAGA is with him on this.

Trump gets it. Upon taking the stage, he pointed at Graham and the crowd took to booing again. Karli Bonne’ tweeted a clip capturing the moment.

“But when I need some of those liberal votes,” Trump said, referring to Graham, “he’s always there to help me get them.”

Ouch. If Trump’s jab stings, Senator Graham, it’s because it’s true.

“We’ve got some pretty liberal people, but he’s good,” Trump continued.

Throwing Graham to the RINO liberal-conservative lot is more like a right hook to the ribs than a jab to the nose.

Like an honorable fighter who just knocked the wind out of his opponent, Trump backed off a bit to give Graham room to breathe.

“He’s good,” Trump said. “We know the good ones. We know the bad ones too. We got some real bad ones.” Trump continued, now referring to Republican senators in general — or was it the RINOs?

Whatever the case, Graham came out of the MAGA rally looking like he’d been beaten down by a heavyweight boxer.

Getting whipped on your home turf must be humiliating. Sen. Graham better hope it doesn’t bleed over into the next time he’s up for re-election.

