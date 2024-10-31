Watching former President Donald Trump’s rally on Wednesday evening in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the realization suddenly struck me.

Whatever happens on Election Day and beyond, no public figure will ever love America and Americans the way Trump does.

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision Tuesday to deride Trump supporters as “garbage,” the former president appeared on stage 24 hours later sporting an orange hi-vis safety vest — the kind typically worn by sanitation workers — and then, in classic Trump fashion, treated the crowd to a hilarious explanation of how and why he decided to don the vest.

Shortly after Trump’s plane touched down in Green Bay, the social media platform X exploded with clips of the former president sitting in the passenger seat of a garbage truck, speaking to the press and wearing the same orange vest he would wear on stage hours later.

“How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” Trump said to the gathered reporters.

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay: “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.” DJT is a national treasure. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V2se9eOT7u — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 30, 2024

Biden, of course, made the incredible “garbage” gaffe. By then, however, Vice President Kamala Harris had already spent weeks poisoning campaign discourse by likening Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler while her surrogates slandered Trump and his supporters as Nazis and fascists.

Hence the former president’s decision to “honor” both Harris and Biden with the garbage truck.

Was this a good move by Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (580 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

By the time he appeared on stage, Trump’s many supporters had already seen him in the orange vest. They had no idea, however, that he would continue wearing the vest for the rally.

Thus, in one of the 2024 campaign’s most unforgettable moments, he spent nearly five minutes explaining why he did.

First, he recalled that “one of my people” asked him to drive the garbage truck, and he loved the idea.

Then, he spent approximately 90 seconds describing the height of the truck and how much trouble he thought he would have climbing into it. He worried that a misstep in front of the “fake news” would lead to an embarrassing moment.

Meanwhile, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, also appeared at the rally, so Trump also joked that by failing to climb into the truck he would have embarrassed himself in front of “this great athlete.”

“So I had the adrenaline going, and I made it,” the former president said to laughter and cheers.

Finally, Trump admitted that he never planned to wear the vest on stage. But something changed his mind.

“I come into the arena, and I say, ‘Where’s my jacket? I want to get out of this thing,'” he said.

Again, though, a clever underling knew how to persuade the former president to keep wearing the vest.

“You know, it actually makes you look thinner,” the underlying said to Trump.

The crowd laughed.

“And they got me. I said, ‘I want to wear it on stage,'” the former president said amid the laughter.

“When they said I looked thinner, I said, ‘In that case, I’ll wear it on stage.’ I may never wear a blue jacket again,” he added.

Needless to say, his supporters in Wisconsin loved it.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

To those who have known only phony and self-indulgent politicians, Trump’s behavior in Green Bay almost defies belief.

First, with undeniable authenticity, the former president deflected credit for the vest idea. Then, he made fun of himself in a way that no soulless establishment politician ever would.

Above all, however, by donning the orange vest he reminded us of his entire mission and its purpose.

In short, to save America and shield its citizens from their decadent ruling class, he has become one of us. “If my supporters are garbage,” Trump effectively said by donning that vest, “then so am I.”

Having racked my brain for a comparable moment in cinematic history, I finally settled on a scene from 1989’s “Glory.”

In one dramatic moment, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, played by Matthew Broderick, informed the free black men under his command in the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment during the American Civil War that, as “colored” soldiers, they would receive only $10 per month instead of the standard $13 per month that white soldiers received.

Some of the former slaves, including a character played by Morgan Freeman, initially lined up to receive the lower pay. However, an indignant young soldier, played by Denzel Washington, started a mini revolt. Men tore up their pay slips rather than submit to the indignity.

Finally, Shaw fired his revolver into the air, which quieted the soldiers and drew their eyes to their commanding officer.

“If you men will take no pay,” Shaw said, “then none of us will.”

As he spoke, he tore up his own pay slip, drawing immediate surprise, admiration and cheers from his men.

Those enlisted black men, nearly all of them former slaves accustomed to being treated like garbage, had found someone — a man born into wealth, by the way — who would lead them by sacrificing and becoming one of them.

That kind of leadership comes only from love.

“You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans,” Trump said Tuesday after hearing of Biden’s “garbage” comment.

WATCH: PRESIDENT TRUMP: “You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans.”pic.twitter.com/uETkMWF7XM — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 30, 2024

Trump said it again on Wednesday in Green Bay.

“YOU CAN’T LEAD AMERICA IF YOU DON’T LOVE AMERICANS!” – President @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/sa0CyZKjx7 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 30, 2024

There is your choice next Tuesday, America: a ruling class that despises us or a multi-billionaire who loves us.

Either way, if history serves as a guide, then we should not expect God to bless us with the likes of Trump again anytime soon. This is our one chance.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.