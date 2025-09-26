Share
President Donald Trump walks with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau as he attends the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on Sept. 26, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York.
Watch: Trump Receives Epic Welcome from Ryder Cup Crowd, Gives Pep Talk to Struggling US Players

 By Bryan Chai  September 26, 2025 at 3:52pm
Whatever one may think of President Donald Trump, there should be at least two things most observers can agree on.

  1. Trump is unabashedly pro-America.
  2. Trump loves golf.

Given that, one can safely assume that the Ryder Cup — a major golf tournament where players compete representing either Team Europe or Team USA — is one of Trump’s favorite golf events.

(The love for golf also runs in the family, as Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, is currently going to the University of Miami on a golf scholarship.)

Turns out, the feelings are mutual with the Ryder Cup.

The president and his granddaughter were in attendance for the 2025 Ryder Cup, taking place in Farmingdale, New York, and both were met with a raucous response and chants of “USA!”

You can watch a clip of the ovation below:

There were also chants for Trump himself, as shared by White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin:

Trump also met with Team USA members competing in the Ryder Cup, such as star golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Ben Griffin, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Keegan Bradley — with Spaun even busting out the president’s favorite dance moves:

As Trump met the players, it was clear that he was giving them a pep talk after a lackluster opening day at the Ryder Cup. Europe took a 3-1 lead after the morning round, per ESPN. Alas, the afternoon rounds didn’t remedy those issues, as Team USA trails Team Europe 2.5-5.5 as of this publication:

Team Europe is the defending Ryder Cup champion, having beaten Team USA in 2023. Because of that advantage, Team Europe needs 14 points to win, while Team USA needs 14.5 points to win.

The Ryder Cup will continue through Sunday, but Team USA — even with Trump’s pep talk — clearly has quite a hole to dig out of.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for U.S. golf fans.

As ESPN reported, the U.S. has taken back the Junior Ryder Cup from Europe, which was also lost in 2023.

“We were down first thing this morning for a long time, and these kids just fought so hard and they got the job done,” U.S. captain Suzy Whaley said. “They saw a sea of blue on the leaderboard and knew exactly where they stood. They showed grit, perseverance and did not give up.”

