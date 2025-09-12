Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump waves as he attends the New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankees Stadium on Sept. 11, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
President Donald Trump waves as he attends the New York Yankees game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankees Stadium on Sept. 11, 2025, in New York City. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Receives Thunderous Welcome to Yankee Stadium on 9/11

 By Samantha Chang  September 12, 2025 at 5:59am
Share

President Donald Trump received a hero’s welcome at a New York Yankees game he attended Thursday on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

When the president’s face appeared on the Jumbotron, Yankee Stadium erupted into enthusiastic cheers and chants of “USA! USA!”

This is surprising, since New York is an anti-Trump, Democrat-run cesspool.

A bulletproof shield was placed in front of Trump — a measure of protection provided in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination by a left-wing lunatic on Wednesday.

Do you remember where you were on 9/11?

At one point, the crowd went wild when Trump was seen saluting during the national anthem.

Shortly after the game began, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashed out a home run against the Detroit Tigers.

Related:
Charlie Kirk and the William Wallace Effect: His Death Will Inspire More Courage, More Freedom

The Yankees — the winningest MLB team with 27 World Series titles — eventually won the game, 9 to 3.

Interestingly, the president was not only popular with the Yankees, but also with the Detroit bench — three of whom playfully imitated the Trump dance.

This was unexpected and touching, since Detroit — like New York — is a left-wing cesspool.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were in New York on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11 — a somber event that was overshadowed this year by Kirk’s tragic death the previous day.

“In the quarter of a century since those acts of mass murder, 9/11 family members have felt the weight of missed birthdays and empty bedrooms, journals left unfinished, and dreams left unfulfilled,” the president said.

“To every member that still feels a void in every day of your lives, the First Lady and I unite with you in sorrow — and today, as one nation, we renew our sacred vow that we will never forget September 11, 2001.”

Seeing Trump commemorate 9/11 and celebrate “America’s Pastime” was comforting and healing in the wake of the horrific Kirk assassination.

The senseless tragedy has been shocking and emotionally draining.

At times like these, it’s easy to succumb to sadness and hopelessness in the face of the dark evil that lurks in the souls of today’s hateful left.

Now more than ever, the American president must exhibit strength and resilience — and Trump is the right man for the job at this critical moment in history.

After surviving two assassination attempts, multiple impeachments, nonstop left-wing lawfare, and constant media attacks, Trump has proven he has the will and the stamina to prevail against his deranged haters.

Conservatives must take a page out of Trump’s playbook and never yield to their enemies who want them dead, figuratively and even literally.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Trump Receives Thunderous Welcome to Yankee Stadium on 9/11
4-Minute Long Commercials? Big Pharma and News Media Devastated as Trump EO Changes How Drug Ads Work
Watch: Tucker Gives Mark Cuban Literal Spasm with Ukraine Question No Elite Lib Wants to Answer, And the Audience Roars
Watch: 'Darling ... Be Quiet' - Trump Crushes 'Second Rate' Reporter Who Suggested He's Going to War with Chicago
NFL Season Starts in Wild Fashion: Eagles Star Ejected Before First Snap
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation