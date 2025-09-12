Watch: Trump Receives Thunderous Welcome to Yankee Stadium on 9/11

President Donald Trump received a hero’s welcome at a New York Yankees game he attended Thursday on the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

When the president’s face appeared on the Jumbotron, Yankee Stadium erupted into enthusiastic cheers and chants of “USA! USA!”

This is surprising, since New York is an anti-Trump, Democrat-run cesspool.

A bulletproof shield was placed in front of Trump — a measure of protection provided in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shocking assassination by a left-wing lunatic on Wednesday.

🚨 BREAKING: YANKEE STADIUM ERUPTS in “USA! USA!” chants after President Trump joins the stands. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Yk5qApVlz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

President Trump is here and was shown on the Jumbotron during tonight’s national anthem at Yankee Stadium: pic.twitter.com/TnVvAfHSmx — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 11, 2025

At one point, the crowd went wild when Trump was seen saluting during the national anthem.

🚨 NOW: Yankee Stadium goes BERSERK when the big screen shows President Trump saluting the National Anthem. Trump flashes a smile. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/r91O8blFnW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

Shortly after the game began, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge smashed out a home run against the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees — the winningest MLB team with 27 World Series titles — eventually won the game, 9 to 3.

Career home run No. 360 for Aaron Judge goes a very long way 💪 pic.twitter.com/pTtSSHM4KO — MLB (@MLB) September 11, 2025

Interestingly, the president was not only popular with the Yankees, but also with the Detroit bench — three of whom playfully imitated the Trump dance.

This was unexpected and touching, since Detroit — like New York — is a left-wing cesspool.

WE LOVE A TRUMP DANCE — EVEN AT YANKEE STADIUM! THANK YOU, DETROIT @TIGERS! pic.twitter.com/EcpCb3uSmH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 12, 2025

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were in New York on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11 — a somber event that was overshadowed this year by Kirk’s tragic death the previous day.

“In the quarter of a century since those acts of mass murder, 9/11 family members have felt the weight of missed birthdays and empty bedrooms, journals left unfinished, and dreams left unfulfilled,” the president said.

“To every member that still feels a void in every day of your lives, the First Lady and I unite with you in sorrow — and today, as one nation, we renew our sacred vow that we will never forget September 11, 2001.”

As Taps is played, @POTUS and @FLOTUS stand in observance of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/QBAAzHNbsu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 11, 2025

Seeing Trump commemorate 9/11 and celebrate “America’s Pastime” was comforting and healing in the wake of the horrific Kirk assassination.

The senseless tragedy has been shocking and emotionally draining.

At times like these, it’s easy to succumb to sadness and hopelessness in the face of the dark evil that lurks in the souls of today’s hateful left.

Now more than ever, the American president must exhibit strength and resilience — and Trump is the right man for the job at this critical moment in history.

After surviving two assassination attempts, multiple impeachments, nonstop left-wing lawfare, and constant media attacks, Trump has proven he has the will and the stamina to prevail against his deranged haters.

Conservatives must take a page out of Trump’s playbook and never yield to their enemies who want them dead, figuratively and even literally.

