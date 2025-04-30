Watch: Trump Refuses to Let ABC Interviewer Get Away with Shameless Lie About Deportation Law

Sometimes one feels as if one inhabits an alternate reality.

In fact, when the establishment and its media minions shamelessly peddle the most unbelievable assertions, and when roughly 98 percent of one’s fellow citizens seem willing to accept some of those assertions, notwithstanding their logical impossibility and palpable hostility both to the Constitution and to the very concept of self-government, one scratches one’s head and sighs.

The latest example occurred Tuesday, when President Donald Trump, for reasons only he and his staffers could explain, sat down for an interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran, who bombarded Trump with so many lies about deportation law and the Constitution that the president had no choice but to push back.

Moran began by acknowledging that border crossings under Trump have plummeted. Still, the establishment propagandist wanted to talk about “methods.”

“Do you acknowledge that, under our law, every single person who gets deported gets a hearing first?” Moran asked.

That was the first of several times the interviewer lied about deportation law.

Trump responded by distinguishing deported illegal aliens from U.S. citizens. He also noted that former President Joe Biden gave no hearings when he allowed tens of millions of invaders to cross the southern border.

“Did we give them a hearing when they came in?” Trump asked.

“The law requires that every single person who is going to be deported gets a hearing first. Do you acknowledge that?” Moran again falsely insisted.

Trump replied that he would have to ask his lawyers. But he also noted the impracticability of trials for more than 20 million illegal immigrants.

“The law is the law, sir,” the smug interviewer interjected.

Oh, how establishment propagandists LOVE “the law” when they think it protects illegal immigrants. When it requires border security and deportations, however, they show less enthusiasm.

Either way, that was lie number three.

“No, no. The law doesn’t say anything about trials,” Trump correctly replied.

“No, not trials. Hearings,” Moran again insisted.

“We follow the legal process,” Trump added moments later.

Finally, the interviewer told the same lie for the fourth time.

“But in our country even bad guys get due process, right?” Moran asked, referring to the illegal-alien criminals whom the Trump administration has properly deported.

Readers may view the maddening exchange in the YouTube video below. The relevant segment begins around the :20 mark.

To say that Moran got it wrong would qualify as the understatement of the century.

According to usa.gov, an official U.S. government website, not every non-citizen receives a hearing under the law.

“In some cases, a non-citizen is subject to expedited removal without being able to attend a hearing in immigration court,” the website said.

Indeed, expedited removal can occur when a non-citizen “[c]omes to the U.S. without proper travel documents,” “uses forged travel documents,” or “does not comply with their visa or other entry document requirements.”

Needless to say, every illegal immigrant falls under at least the first category. After all, if they had proper travel documents, they would not qualify as “illegal.”

Moreover, in 2014 the ACLU complained that under President Barack Obama the number of “nonjudicial removals” had skyrocketed to 313,000 in 2012 alone.

In other words, establishment propagandists compound their own lies by pretending that Trump invented expedited removals.

Moran’s lies, however, ran far deeper. And here, unfortunately, even well-meaning and right-thinking Americans might fail to see through the deception.

A few minutes later, the interviewer pressed Trump about deportation-related court orders that allegedly supersede presidential powers.

“The Supreme Court says what the law is,” Moran insisted.

Thanks to decades of indoctrination, roughly 98 percent of Americans probably accepted the interviewer’s assertion.

Meanwhile, every Founding Father rolled over in his grave.

“[W]e find the judiciary o[n] [e]v[ery] occasion, still driving us into consolidation,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1819.

Jefferson’s correspondent, Spencer Roane, had penned essays opposing Chief Justice John Marshall’s activist Supreme Court. Specifically, Roane had insisted — and insisted rightly — that SCOTUS cannot dictate to others the meaning of the Constitution.

The author of the Declaration of Independence agreed.

“[I]n denying the right they usurp of exclusively explaining the consti[tu]tion[,]” Jefferson wrote, “I go further than you do … if this opinion be sound, then indeed is our constitution a compleat felo de se [‘felon against itself,’ i.e. ‘suicidal’], for intending to establish three departments, coordinate and independent, that they might check and balance one another, it has given, according to this opinion, to one of them alone the right to prescribe rules for the government of the others; and to that one too which is unelected by, and independent of, the nation.”

In other words, if the Constitution requires complete deference to the courts in the matter of legal interpretation, as 98 percent of Americans probably believe, then, according to Jefferson, our system of government qualifies as “suicidal.”

Thus, one can do little more than plead with readers. Share the facts about deportation law with your deceived family and friends. Show them Jefferson’s comments on a tyrannical judiciary.

There really is no other way to combat the lies of Moran and others of his ilk.

