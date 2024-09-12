Share
Former President Donald Trump speaks with Sean Hannity in the spin room following the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump speaks with Sean Hannity in the spin room following the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Rejects Fox News' Moderator Proposal for Second Debate During Live Interview

 By Jack Davis  September 12, 2024 at 6:30am
Former President Donald Trump appeared on Wednesday to reject a Fox News proposal for a second debate hosted by two of its anchors

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Steve Doocy pitched the concept of a Fox News debate with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as the moderators, according to a video posted to X.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to have Martha and Bret; I’d love to have somebody else other than Martha and Bret,” Trump said.

“I’d love to have, frankly, Sean [Hannity] or Jesse [Watters] or Laura [Ingraham], you know, somebody else. Let’s give, let’s give other people a shot. But I didn’t think Martha and Bret were good last night,” Trump said.

“I thought Jesse was fantastic last night. What he said, Jesse, really got it. Jesse said, ‘Trump won that debate.’ We won that debate by a lot. And I wouldn’t want Martha involved,” he said.

Later in his appearance, Trump said a second debate is not likely.

“When two fighters fight and one loses, the first thing they do is ask for a debate. Or they ask for a fight. So, in this case, a debate,” Trump said.

“The losing person, the fighter, the debater — they always ask for a rematch,” Trump said.

Trump later added he was leaning against a second debate.

“I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night. We won the debate. We had a terrible network,” he said.

Trump later said he is fighting a media narrative that warps the truth about the debate.

“People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due. Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more – and saying, WOW!“ Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight ‘anchors’ have brought disgrace onto the company!” Trump posted.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




