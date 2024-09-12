Watch: Trump Rejects Fox News' Moderator Proposal for Second Debate During Live Interview

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Wednesday to reject a Fox News proposal for a second debate hosted by two of its anchors

In an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Steve Doocy pitched the concept of a Fox News debate with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as the moderators, according to a video posted to X.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to have Martha and Bret; I’d love to have somebody else other than Martha and Bret,” Trump said.

President Trump interview FOX & Friends pic.twitter.com/02A43RAijd — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 11, 2024

“I’d love to have, frankly, Sean [Hannity] or Jesse [Watters] or Laura [Ingraham], you know, somebody else. Let’s give, let’s give other people a shot. But I didn’t think Martha and Bret were good last night,” Trump said.

“I thought Jesse was fantastic last night. What he said, Jesse, really got it. Jesse said, ‘Trump won that debate.’ We won that debate by a lot. And I wouldn’t want Martha involved,” he said.

Later in his appearance, Trump said a second debate is not likely.

“When two fighters fight and one loses, the first thing they do is ask for a debate. Or they ask for a fight. So, in this case, a debate,” Trump said.

While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight. That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job. After… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024



“The losing person, the fighter, the debater — they always ask for a rematch,” Trump said.

Trump later added he was leaning against a second debate.

“I’d be less inclined to because we had a great night. We won the debate. We had a terrible network,” he said.

President Trump made the case tonight that America was safer under his administration, and will be again when he wins in November. I am proud to support him and look forward to working with him when he returns to the White House. The most important point tonight was that… pic.twitter.com/ZmKeqYzKKW — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 11, 2024

Trump later said he is fighting a media narrative that warps the truth about the debate.

“People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE. The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due. Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more – and saying, WOW!“ Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Remember, I wasn’t debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight ‘anchors’ have brought disgrace onto the company!” Trump posted.

