Watch: Trump Relives Time Easter Bunny Saved Biden at WH Easter Egg Roll, and It's Hilarious

President Donald Trump brought his trademark humor to the White House Easter Egg Roll Monday with a jab at one of his favorite punching bags, former President Joe Biden.

Speaking to the crowd in attendance, Trump dropped one of his classic zingers while speaking to the Easter Bunny.

“Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out? He’s not taking Trump out.” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/dQyhKpQnzK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 21, 2025

“Do you remember the bunny with Joe Biden?” Trump quipped. “Do you remember?

“Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out?”

The president and WWE Hall of Famer added: “He’s not taking Trump out.”

The moment drew laughter, with first lady Melania Trump chuckling beside him. The Easter Bunny, standing nearby, seemed to be in stunned agreement with the president, adding to the lighthearted scene.

Trump’s comment referenced a now-infamous 2022 Easter Egg Roll incident. Biden, then 79, appeared visibly confused, wandering off to take selfies with children.

That day, a staffer in an Easter Bunny costume was forced to intervene, guiding Biden back on track. The moment was righteously mocked, with many beginning to question Biden’s ongoing cognitive decline for the first time that day.

EASTER BUNNY to Joe: This way… pic.twitter.com/joU3SmdORZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2022

It was eventually revealed that the bunny was a White House staffer tasked with keeping Biden on schedule. The incident became a symbol of Biden’s public struggles.

Things didn’t exactly get better with time.

That same even in 2024 marked Biden’s introduction of, not the Easter Bunny, but the “Oyster Bunny”:

Biden: “Say hello to the oyster bunnies” pic.twitter.com/PBz08fEpD1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

These moments painted a troubling picture of Biden’s presidency. It’s remarkable (and remarkably scary) that at one time, we had a president who needed to be guided by an Easter Bunny.

Biden’s confusion wasn’t a one-off. Anyone who paid even a modicum of attention to his cognitive decline (no, not you, George Clooney) knew this.

Could you blame a soul for wondering whether the president taking orders from the Easter Bunny was cause enough to trigger the 25th Amendment?

(The 25th Amendment allows for the removal of a president unable to perform duties due to a number of serious, incapacitating issues.)

Trump’s 2025 Easter Egg Roll appearance was a stark contrast. He mingled confidently with the crowd, showing no need for a mascot handler or a cheat sheet with the Easter Bunny’s real name on it.

The only thing better than watching the Easter Bunny save Joe Biden is watching Trump talk about the Easter Bunny saving Joe Biden. His delivery was spot-on, blending humor with a pointed critique, as the president often does.

Juxtapose just this event to Biden’s presidency, which was often marked by such humiliations. From tripping on Air Force One stairs to verbal slip-ups, his public image — and America’s — suffered gravely.

Trump, by contrast, exudes energy and command. His Easter Egg Roll performance reminded Americans what a president should look like during a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection: joyous and lucid.

Trump’s ability to turn Biden’s gaffes into comedic gold isn’t new. He’s long used humor to highlight his opponent’s weaknesses.

And this Easter Bunny saga is a microcosm of Biden’s weakness as president: a highly manicured and faltering leader, often lost in the moment and failing to live up to even the most basic expectations. Trump’s retelling brought that into sharp relief.

For many, Trump’s return to the White House signals a return to stability. His Easter Egg Roll moment was more than a laugh — it was a sharp reminder of how important leadership is.

As we move forward, let’s hope future presidents can navigate the Easter Egg Roll without needing a bunny to save the day.

