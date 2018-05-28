Watch: Trump Reminds Americans What Memorial Day Is All About

President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day Monday by saluting the American heroes who died in the name of freedom.

Prior to his visit to Arlington National Cemetery, at which he was to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump posted a video to his Twitter account that recalled his 2017 trip to Arlington, The Hill reported.

“Last year at Arlington Cemetery, I met a young boy named Christian Jacobs. He was special. He was standing fully in a uniform. His father was a great man to him and he was a great man to me. And Christian was standing over his father’s grave, saluting. It was something I’ll never forget,” Trump said in the video.

“Arlington is a special place and our country is a special place,” Trump said.

Trump reminded Americans of their duty to recall those who paid the price for the freedoms Americans enjoy.

“On this Memorial Day, I know that everybody is remembering the fallen soldiers who’ve paid the ultimate price for our country. And it’s a country we all love,” Trump said.

“As Americans, we come together to remember our great heroes on this Memorial Day. Thank you,” Trump said.

Trump also added a second Memorial Day message in which he cited his administration’s efforts to ensure that all Americans have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Trump also issued an official proclamation, which was posted on the White House website, in which he urged Americans to unite in prayer at 11 a.m. local time Monday and gather in remembrance of veterans at 3 p.m. local time.

“On Memorial Day, we pause in solemn gratitude to pay tribute to the brave patriots who laid down their lives defending peace and freedom while in military service to our great Nation. We set aside this day to honor their sacrifice and to remind all Americans of the tremendous price of our precious liberty,” the proclamation read.

Last year, President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery to honor and remember our nations fallen heroes. pic.twitter.com/pQ8AjzvfTi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 26, 2018

“Throughout the history of our Republic, courageous Americans have purchased our cherished freedom with their lives,” the proclamation added. “We remain duty bound to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf and to remember them with thankfulness and unwavering pride. The fallen — our treasured loved ones, friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens — deserve nothing less from a grateful Nation.”

In the proclamation, Trump noted his administration’s efforts to “safeguard the legacies of our service members so that our children and our grandchildren will understand the sacrifices of our Armed Forces.”

The National Cemetery Administration’s Veterans Legacy Program is one such effort, Trump said. It urges young Americans to research the stories of veterans from their hometowns. Trump said the program is adding an online platform to further memorialize the fallen.

“The sacrifices of our hallowed dead demand our Nation’s highest honor and deepest gratitude. On this day, let us also unite in prayer for lasting peace in our troubled world so that future generations will enjoy the blessings of liberty and independence,” Trump said in the proclamation.

