Watch: Trump Reminds Press He's Ending Mail-in Voting - in Fact the Executive Order May Be Ready Right Now

More than any other major political figure, President Donald Trump regularly communicates his intentions through social media.

Thus, when Trump posts something cryptic and seemingly random on his social media platform Truth Social, people take notice.

On Wednesday, for instance, the president posted a two-month-old video of himself answering a reporter’s question about mail-in voting, which raises the possibility that he might soon announce a long-promised executive order on the subject.

The video dates to Aug. 18, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House. Thus, Trump expressed surprise when a reporter asked about mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines.

“That’s a very off-topic — just really quickly,” Trump replied.

As his longtime supporters know, however, the president rarely tackles any topic “quickly.” In this case, he went on for nearly four minutes.

“You could never have a real democracy with mail-in ballots,” Trump said.

He then promised that Republicans would lead the charge in fixing America’s voting system.

“We’re gonna start with an executive order that’s being written right now by the best lawyers in the country,” the president added.

Should mail-in voting be completely banned except for overseas military personnel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (124 Votes) No: 6% (8 Votes)

Since the anomaly-filled 2020 election, of course, many Trump supporters have also distrusted electronic voting machines.

“The other thing we want changed are the machines,” the president said, describing them as costly and unreliable.

Democrats, however, stand in the way, for they benefit from electoral chaos and widespread fraud.

“The Democrats want it,” Trump rightly noted. “It’s the only way they can get elected.”

A minute later, in fact, the president reiterated that important point.

“The Democrats want it because they have horrible policy,” he said.

Trump, of course, told the truth about Democrats and their ghastly policies.

Indeed, no party in U.S. history (with the exception of Alexander Hamilton’s Federalists) has ever adopted so many unpopular positions.

Whereas the Federalists needed strict property-holding requirements for voter eligibility in order to win elections, Democrats need to flood the country with mail-in ballots and illegal immigrants in order to acquire political power.

In short, the story here is not Trump’s two-month-old comments but the timing of his post. Has he already taken action against mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines? Does he plan to announce an executive order soon?

Stay tuned.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.