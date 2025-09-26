Watch Trump Rename Ilhan Omar on the Fly, Reveal He Asked Somali President to Take Her Back, But 'He Didn't Want Her' Either

President Donald Trump mocked race-hustling Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, saying it’s hard to tell who is stupider since they’re both so low-IQ.

The president made the hilarious wisecracks during a moment of levity Thursday while signing executives orders in the Oval Office.

“Jasmine Crockett, let me tell you, before you even ask: She’s a very low-IQ person,” Trump said.

“If we ever had her pass an aptitude test — that’s the one that should take one — because she shouldn’t be in [Congress].”

“This is a low-IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson. Between her and Ilman Omar … [I don’t know who has a lower IQ],” the president joked.

Trump comically called the Minnesota representative “Ilman Omar.”

.@POTUS: “[@RepJasmine] is a Low IQ person who I can’t even believe is a congressperson — between her and @Ilhan. You know, I met the head of Somalia. I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.'” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHrmSO5UMS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 25, 2025

Trump said he recently asked the president of Somalia to take Omar — a Muslim refugee from the impoverished African nation — back, but he was turned down.

“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” Trump said.

“And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.'”

Ilhan Omar mocks “American stupidity” United States average IQ: 100

Somalia average IQ: 67 pic.twitter.com/0pS81ujd6i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 26, 2025

In addition to their ostensibly low IQs, Omar and Crockett have a lot in common.

Both support the race-hustling Black Lives Matter grift, repeatedly demonize white people, champion illegal immigration, and shamelessly defame Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated by a left-wing lunatic.

It may not be politically correct to mock the dubious intelligence of these leftist congresswomen, but their hateful rhetoric is far more dangerous than Trump’s comical jab at their intelligence.

In addition to their bottomless hypocrisy, today’s Democrats constantly prioritize the welfare of third-world foreign invaders over the safety of taxpaying, law-abiding Americans.

They also downplay left-wing violence while frivolously playing the victim card.

Omar’s anti-American views are especially troublesome since she moved to the United States in 1995 — after fleeing impoverished, war-torn Somalia — because she was granted refugee status.

Instead of being grateful to the nation that took her in, fed and housed her, and enabled her to become a member of Congress, she spends much of her time trashing the United States and hating on white men.

Ilhan Omar: Our country should be “more fearful of white men” and “we should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men.” pic.twitter.com/1CdjnSjUSu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 4, 2025

Ingrates like Omar make a perfect case for why U.S. immigration policies — including its refugee program — are systemically broken and in need of a major overhaul.

