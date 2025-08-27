Watch: Trump Responds to Engagement News About Taylor Swift and Once Again Proves the Media Are Liars

The legacy media narrative surrounding President Donald Trump is that he is an angry, vindictive individual.

If you slight him once or support his opposition, you are his eternal enemy that he will take every chance to bash publicly.

A recent clip from C-SPAN proves that is not the reality of the president’s personality, as he wished all the best to singer and songwriter Taylor Swift, known for her outspoken support of Democrats and former Vice President Kamala Harris during last year’s election.

On Tuesday, Swift announced her engagement to NFL tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce.

During a cabinet meeting attended by the media on that day, the president was asked for his reaction to the news.

Media members were probably hoping for a viral Trump tirade where the president reminded everyone in the room that Swift supported Harris and not him, but the response was the complete opposite.

President Trump on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement: “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.” pic.twitter.com/xMd8wgMTZW — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2025

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he told the room amidst laughter over the question given the setting.

“I think he’s a great player. I think he’s a great guy.

“I think that she’s a terrific person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.” Trump told the reporter.

Trump has certainly not minced words about Swift in the past, telling his followers on Truth Social during the election, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” and even referencing that post as late as May of this year.

Tuesday, however, proved this is not always his approach to his rivals and opposition.

For as much as Trump can verbally accost his opponents, he does not take any chance to lay into them at the mention of their name.

A marriage is worth celebrating, especially at a time when marriage rates are declining significantly; they are down 60 percent since 1970 according to StatRanker.

Marriage and family life is not something younger generations celebrate and aspire to achieve like older ones did.

If news emerges of two people deciding to make that commitment, why not simply hope for the best for them?

Of course, Trump probably was not making such a calculated decision on the moment.

More than likely, he was just wishing Swift and Kelce well before moving on, something media narratives don’t like to show us.

