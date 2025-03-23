Watch: Trump Reveals the 1 Thing He Admires About Biden and It's a Doozy

President Donald Trump said while former President Joe Biden was a “disaster” as a world leader, his ability to fall asleep immediately, anywhere he went, was a dubiously enviable trait.

“The only thing I totally admired about Sleepy Joe Biden is the following: He’d go to a beach, he’d lay down on a cot — barely able to get his feet through the sand — he’d lay down and within minutes, he’s sleeping and you have cameras watching him,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Thursday.

While delivering the backhanded compliment, Trump underscored: “I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that. That’s about the only thing that I think that was wonderful [about Biden].”

Otherwise, the president said, “This man was a disaster.”

President Trump says there’s ONE thing he admires about Joe Biden: “The only thing I admired about Sleepy Joe Biden is the following: he’d go to a beach, lay down… and within minutes he’s sleeping… I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/c6piefRJoi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 19, 2025

It was bizarre that during his presidency, Biden allowed himself to be photographed numerous times falling asleep at the beach.

In politics — as in other arenas of life — optics matter. And when you’re a world leader who’s accused of being senile, the last thing you’d want to do is be photographed snoozing as crisis after crisis engulfs your nation.

But that’s exactly what Biden did — not only at the beach, but at high-profile domestic and global events.

🔥🚨HAPPENING NOW: President Joe Biden is currently slouching back at the beach in Delaware. This comes after attending only one public event this week. After this trip, Biden will have spent 40% of his time in office on vacation. pic.twitter.com/BKNj5XpnBD — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 10, 2024

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Joe Biden just fell asleep in the middle of his meeting with victims of the Maui fires pic.twitter.com/L79CH5W3fd — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) August 22, 2023

Omg Biden falls asleep during economic summit in Africa This is so embarrassing 1/20/2025 cannot come soon enough!! pic.twitter.com/UsQ7buaI7X — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) December 4, 2024

As for Trump, he revealed back in 2016 that he sleeps only four to five hours a night. Things haven’t changed much since then.

“I don’t sleep much,” the 47th president told Fox News this week. “A lot of people that love what they’re doing don’t sleep much, I find. And so far, it’s been OK.”

Scientists say seven to eight hours of sleep a night is optimal for most people.

While sleep deprivation has been linked to a variety of health problems, studies show that about 1 percent of the population are “short sleepers” who simply don’t need much sleep.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these “sleepless elite” are simultaneously night owls and early birds.

This rare trait often runs in families and manifests itself in early childhood, the Journal reported.

Researchers who have studied “short sleepers” found they are usually high achievers who are generally:

Ambitious.

Optimistic.

Outgoing.

Energetic.

It’s unclear whether Trump is one of these “short sleepers,” but he certainly possesses all of the above characteristics — in spades.

