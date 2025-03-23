Share
Commentary
"A lot of people that love what they are doing don’t sleep much, I find," President Donald Trump told an interviewer Thursday.
Commentary
"A lot of people that love what they are doing don’t sleep much, I find," President Donald Trump told an interviewer Thursday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Reveals the 1 Thing He Admires About Biden and It's a Doozy

 By Samantha Chang  March 23, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

President Donald Trump said while former President Joe Biden was a “disaster” as a world leader, his ability to fall asleep immediately, anywhere he went, was a dubiously enviable trait.

“The only thing I totally admired about Sleepy Joe Biden is the following: He’d go to a beach, he’d lay down on a cot — barely able to get his feet through the sand — he’d lay down and within minutes, he’s sleeping and you have cameras watching him,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Thursday.

While delivering the backhanded compliment, Trump underscored: “I could never do that. I would never be able to sleep like that. That’s about the only thing that I think that was wonderful [about Biden].”

Otherwise, the president said, “This man was a disaster.”

It was bizarre that during his presidency, Biden allowed himself to be photographed numerous times falling asleep at the beach.

In politics — as in other arenas of life — optics matter. And when you’re a world leader who’s accused of being senile, the last thing you’d want to do is be photographed snoozing as crisis after crisis engulfs your nation.

But that’s exactly what Biden did — not only at the beach, but at high-profile domestic and global events.

Does Trump’s consistent lack of sleep make you worry about his health?

Related:
One of Biden's Ticking Time Bombs Allegedly Went Off, Killing Grandmother in Horrific Way

As for Trump, he revealed back in 2016 that he sleeps only four to five hours a night. Things haven’t changed much since then.

“I don’t sleep much,” the 47th president told Fox News this week. “A lot of people that love what they’re doing don’t sleep much, I find. And so far, it’s been OK.”

Scientists say seven to eight hours of sleep a night is optimal for most people.

While sleep deprivation has been linked to a variety of health problems, studies show that about 1 percent of the population are “short sleepers” who simply don’t need much sleep.

According to The Wall Street Journal, these “sleepless elite” are simultaneously night owls and early birds.

This rare trait often runs in families and manifests itself in early childhood, the Journal reported.

Researchers who have studied “short sleepers” found they are usually high achievers who are generally:

  • Ambitious.
  • Optimistic.
  • Outgoing.
  • Energetic.

It’s unclear whether Trump is one of these “short sleepers,” but he certainly possesses all of the above characteristics — in spades.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Watch: Bernie Bolts from Interview Chair After Reporter Asks Question That Terrifies Him
Watch: Trump Reveals the 1 Thing He Admires About Biden and It's a Doozy
Spine-of-Steel Bondi Tells Judge to Pound Sand, Says Admin Will Follow the Law Instead of Crony Judge
Openly LGBT Federal Judge Tells Trump He Can't Control Who's in US Military
Gutfeld's Kennedy Once Auditioned with Joy Behar, And It Was Embarrassingly Bad for 'The View' Host
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation