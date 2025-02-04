Share
News
President Donald Trump said he has left instructions for action to be taken against Iran if that nation follows through on its threats to assassinate him.
President Donald Trump said he has left instructions for action to be taken against Iran if that nation follows through on its threats to assassinate him.(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Reveals He's Left Direct Orders That Will Trigger if Iran Assassinates Him

 By Jack Davis  February 4, 2025 at 4:27pm
Share

As President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ramp up pressure on Iran, he said Iran would face an even greater threat if he is killed.

Ever since Trump approved the 2020 killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Iran has spewed threats about assassinating Trump.

Concerns for a potential Iranian assassination attempt spiked in July, with federal officials later announcing in the fall that they had blocked an Iran-backed plot to kill Trump.

During a signing ceremony for the new executive order, Trump was asked about threats against him.

“That would be a terrible thing for them to do; not because of me,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“If they did that they would be obliterated; that would be the end,” Trump said

“I’ve left instructions if they do it, they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left. And they shouldn’t be able to do it. And Biden should have said that, but he never did, I don’t know why — lack of intelligence, perhaps, but he never said it.”

“If that happened to a leader, or close to a leader … you had other people involved, you would call for total obliteration of a state that did it; that would include Iran,” Trump said.

Do you know of any other president who’s left detailed instructions like this in case of this assassination?

Trump aide Will Scharf said the new order “seeks to impose maximum pressure” on Iran, according to USA Today,

“The basic idea here is to have every department and agency or many departments and agencies in your government attempt to sanction and control Iranian activities, particularly relating to the Iranian nuclear program and the Iranian export of terrorism through support of various proxy groups abroad,” Scharf said.

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, adding: “We’d be very tough if they insist on doing that.”

Trump said his preference would be to “work out a deal with Iran and everybody can live together.”

Related:
Trump White House Planning 'Largest Tax Cut in History for Middle Class'

“So this is one I’m torn about. Everyone wants me to sign it. I’ll do that,” he said before signing, according to The New York Times, adding that he was“unhappy to do it.”

“We have to be strong and firm and I hope that it’s not going to have to be used in any great measure at all,” he said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has called for harsh measures against Iran, according to Fox News.

“Israel is strong. Iran is weak. Hezbollah, Hamas have been decimated,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“They’re not finished off, but they’ve been weakened. And there’s an opportunity to hit the Iran nuclear program in a fashion I haven’t seen in decades. And I think it would be in the world’s interest for us to decimate the Iranian nuclear threat while we can. If we don’t, we will regret it later,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Breaking: NCAA Cedes to Trump, Reverses Transgender Policy Following Executive Order
Sex Offender Identifying as Woman Charged with Exposing Himself to Girls in Women's Locker Room
Trump Expands on Gaza Plans: No US Troops Needed, Stability Would Reign
EVs Cost Ford Staggeringly Huge Amount in Losses Over Just 3 Months
Homan Reveals His Imminent Ultimatum to Illegal Immigrants
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation