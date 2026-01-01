Share
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Dec. 31, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Reveals His Lofty New Year's Resolution for 2026

 By Bryan Chai  January 1, 2026 at 11:00am
President Donald Trump rang in the new year by aiming high — sky-high, in fact.

Asked about his hopes and resolutions for 2026, the president didn’t hedge, pivot, or even needle a rival.

Trump went straight for the kind of ambition usually reserved for Christmas cards and beauty pageants: “Peace. Peace on Earth.”

Take a look at the viral video — featuring a sharply dressed first couple — below:

Attending his lavish New Year’s celebration at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump was approached by a female reporter who asked, “Mr. President, do you have a New Year’s Resolution?”

“I have,” Trump answered.

Before the reporter could even get her follow-up in, Trump told her, “Peace. Peace on Earth.”

After emphasizing “Peace on Earth” one more time, Trump told the reporter that she could come into the venue.

While the entire video bit was innately lighthearted, Trump’s vow for worldwide peace is something he’s long taken gravely seriously.

Often billing himself as the “president of peace,” Trump has frequently touted that America has entered no new wars under either of his regimes.

Just as importantly, however, Trump has been tirelessly (and sometimes furiously) working to achieve meaningful peace across the globe.

That obviously hasn’t been easy for Trump or his administration.

With respect to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Trump appears to be making headway to some sort of meaningful peace negotiation. Despite the progress made in the ongoing war, the president has still run into a number of roadblocks.

The other major conflict Trump has worked to bring an end to has been the Israel-Gaza situation. While the president helped negotiate a peace deal between the Israelis and Hamas terrorists, that, too, has been rife with pitfalls.

And that’s to say nothing about potential conflicts looming on the horizon, like the complicated situation surrounding China and Taiwan. Trump recently helped sell $11 billion worth of military aid to Taiwan for its self-defense, and China has been none too pleased with that move. Further complicating that situation, while Trump appears willing to help Taiwan defend itself, longstanding U.S. policy has been to maintain strategic ambiguity about whether American forces would actually intervene to defend the island in the event of an attack.

Whether Trump’s sweeping New Year’s resolution proves prophetic or aspirational remains to be seen.

But in a world defined by grinding wars, fragile ceasefires, and rising great-power tensions, his call for “Peace on Earth” underscores his insistence that American strength is best measured not just by military might, but by whether it can bend chaos toward calm, even when the odds — and the world — push back.

