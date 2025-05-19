Share
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday to sign the "Take It Down Act."
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday to sign the "Take It Down Act."

Watch: Trump Reveals What Putin Thinks of Melania and Crowd Immediately Applauds

 By Randy DeSoto  May 19, 2025 at 4:43pm
President Donald Trump shared an amusing detail from his Monday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding first lady Melania Trump.

The two had spoken on the very serious subject of bringing the war in Ukraine to an end.

At a Rose Garden bill signing ceremony for the bipartisan Take It Down Act regarding the nonconsensual sharing of explicit material online, Trump first recounted, “We just spent two and a half hours talking to Vladimir Putin, and I think some progress has been made.”

“We also spoke to the heads of most of the European nations, and we’re trying to get that whole thing wrapped up,” he added.

Turning to the task at hand, Trump said, “I want to thank Melania for your leadership in this very important issue,” adding, “America is blessed to have such a dedicated and compassionate first lady.”

Trump then quipped, “Putin just said, ‘They respect your wife a lot.’ I said, ‘What about me?’ They like Melania better,” came the response..

The crowd laughed and applauded.

Is Melania Trump the most elegant first lady we’ve had in the last century?

“I’m OK with it,” the president said.

Under the provisions of the Take It Down Act, those who distribute explicit material online without the subject’s consent will face up to three years in prison. And there are also civil liabilities for online platforms that refuse to take the images down, Trump explained.

After signing the legislation, Trump asked if the first lady would like to sign it, too.

He said, “She deserves to sign it.”

Melania obliged. While her signature will have no legal effect, it will be recorded in history that she signed the bill.

The Take It Down Act is at least the second major win for the president regarding protecting women and girls.

In February, he signed an executive order barring men from women’s sports and private spaces.

His executive order titled, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” says in part, “[I]t is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy.”

Trump did not win the female demographic in November, but did gain three percentage points overall from 2020, by taking 45 percent to Kamala Harris’s 53 percent.

Further, support among the youngest female demographic of 18-to-29-year-old voters shifted from 33 percent in 2020 to 40 percent in the last election, according to a Tufts survey.

So that shift among women — along with increased minority support — was decisive in November.

And Monday’s bill signing was the latest example proving that women’s trust in Trump to better their lives was well-placed.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
