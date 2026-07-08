Watch: Trump Reveals He Has More in Store for Iran Tonight

President Donald Trump vented his frustration with Iran on Wednesday and said another round of attacks is in the offing.

“They are behaving very badly, as they have for 47 years,” Trump said in a video posted to X.

“And we hit them hard last night,” Trump said, noting that Iran attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “We’ll probably hit them hard again tonight.”

“I’ll give them a little warning,” Trump added. “We’re going to hit them hard tonight, but we’ll see how it all works out.”

President Trump said the U.S. would probably hit Iran with a deluge of strikes again Wednesday evening. “I’ll give them a little warning, we’re going to hit them hard again tonight,” he said, adding that the U.S. hit Iran “hard last night” after Iran launched “a couple of drones… pic.twitter.com/YZUTCxbAX9 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 8, 2026

“No, I’m not happy with them,” he said.

Trump said that after a meeting, he would “think we’ve made a lot of progress, and they’ll get out of the room, we’ll talk about it, they’ll agree on everything, and then they’ll go have a news conference and say we never even talked about it.”

“They’re cuckoo. There’s something wrong with these people,” Trump said.

Trump added that “for 47 years, they’ve been the bully of the Middle East, and they’re not the bully anymore.”

Trump noted that he knows he is Iran’s top target, according to The Washington Post.

“I’m their number one target. It’s out all over the place,” Trump said. “Because they’re scum. That’s the way they act, and that’s the way they’ve done it for 47 years.”

Trump indicated he is tired of talking without purpose, according to NBC News.

“We can play games, but I’m not sure I want to make a deal. Let’s just finish the job,” Trump said when asked what changed with the U.S. posture toward Iran.

“I’ll tell you what happens next,” Trump continued. “We’re never going to see Iran have a nuclear weapon, because that’s much more important than the numbers you’re talking about. The prices of oil are dropping like a rock now, they’ll be up a little bit, and this will end very quickly.”

“We may put down the blockade,” Trump said. “We may put it back, the blockade, and it’ll only be a blockade for Iran; anybody else can have whatever they want. Now, of course, they’ll drop some mines if they can, you know, if they can do it.”

“But it’s hard, because we’re taking out those little boats now with the same weapon we used to take out the drug lords and the boats coming in by sea,” he said, referring to attacks on vessels carrying drugs.

On Wednesday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that in addition to small attack boats, the U.S. strike on Tuesday night included “underground facilities where they were storing drones or missiles, coastal defense sites, radar sites, surveillance sites, anything used to harass shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Tonight, if we need to, on your order, Mr. President, we will hit even more, even deeper, because that’s the concept,” he said.

Today, more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are patrolling waters across the Middle East as CENTCOM forces continue promoting regional security and stability. Last month, U.S. naval warships and aircraft transited the Arabian Sea in close formation, demonstrating unmatched American… pic.twitter.com/gnfRIKAYJl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

U.S. Central Command noted that the U.S. maintains a major presence in the region.

“Today, more than 20 U.S. Navy warships are patrolling waters across the Middle East as CENTCOM forces continue promoting regional security and stability. Last month, U.S. naval warships and aircraft transited the Arabian Sea in close formation, demonstrating unmatched American military strength and firepower,” CENTCOM posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Trump referred to Iran’s leaders as “sick people.”

“They’re led by sick people, and they’re vicious, violent people,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time. They’re a bunch of lying guys,” Trump said. “They’re bad people, and frankly, I don’t want to waste my time with them. Now, I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it.”

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