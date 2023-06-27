Watch - Trump Reveals 'Top Priority' Plan for Schools: 'Expel the Communists and Terrible People'

Former President Donald Trump outlined a plan to reform public education and end leftist bias in the nation’s schools on Saturday.

The leading Republican presidential candidate shared his plan in a speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Gala in Georgia on Saturday.

Trump described restoring patriotic control of public education as a “top priority” for his administration should he return to the White House, according to Real Clear Politics.

“Another top priority will be to expel the communists and these terrible people that have taken over our education system where you look.”

A second Trump administration would act to defund public schools implicated in instructing leftist ideology to children.

“I will immediately signed a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children,” Trump pledged.

Trump clarified that his education platform wouldn’t abandon public education to the left, instead of merely focusing on private schools.

“At the same time, I refuse to abandon our public school system to these lunatics because what’s happening there is terrible.”

Trump pledged to introduce democratic oversight to public education by fighting for the direct election of school presidents in school systems.

“I will fight for the direct election of school principals by the parents, the parents of the school.”

Trump previously defended the idea of parental elections of school principals in a January campaign video, according to the Hill.

“More than anyone else, parents know what their children need.”

“More than anyone else, parents know what their children need,” Trump said. “If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will. This will be the ultimate form of local control.” https://t.co/8BZvGqKO3r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 27, 2023

Trump’s speech was met with a favorable reception from Faith & Freedom attendees.

“We Love Trump” chants at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/3lmAaTddpW — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 25, 2023

Trump overwhelmingly leads polling for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to an aggregate compiled by Real Clear Politics.

