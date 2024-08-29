Watch: Trump and RFK Jr.'s 'Unity' Campaign Foreseen by Christian Leader in 2009?

The late Christian speaker Kim Clement is a name known by many in faith circles for his predictions regarding Donald Trump becoming president.

Clement, who died in November 2016, made his prophecies, which are on video, starting in the 2000s.

Some prominent Christians are now pointing to a statement he made in Chicago in August 2009, regarding the Kennedy family uniting with Republicans, in light of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of Donald Trump in Phoenix last week.

According to a Saturday post on social media platform X by the ministry Clement founded, he said on Aug. 29, 2009, “Now I will join hands between Democrats and Republicans and do an unusual thing, says the Spirit of God.”

“God says, ‘It shall be a sign that even now that the Kennedys have come to this place. I spoke about it, that there would be a massive outbreaking and outpouring in the system in this nation, the political system,'” he added.

Clement further prophesied, “The three enemies that shall rise up and already on their way — I will take them, I will set ambushments against them. They will confound themselves and this nation shall rise above the occasion and come to oneness with God, says the Lord!”

Clement’s prediction came 15 years ago to the week of RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump and in the very city where the Democrats held their convention last week.

Additionally, former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii endorsed Trump on Monday, within days of the anniversary of Clement’s words about the two parties coming together.

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht responded to the timing, “On Aug 29, 2009, Kim Clement prophesied IN CHICAGO about the Kennedy’s joining Republicans for the first time ever causing a ‘massive outbreak’ in the political system. Do some of you still not believe God speaks?”

On Aug 29, 2009, Kim Clement prophesied IN CHICAGO about the Kennedy's joining Republicans for the first time ever causing a "massive outbreak" in the political system.

The Christian commentary show “FlashPoint” aired the Clement prophecy on both Monday and Tuesday night.

“Kim’s voice is louder than it ever was when he was alive,” said panelist Hank Kunneman, who pastors the Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska, and knew Clement.

“And I want everyone that’s watching to understand that if the first part of the prophecy came to pass about the Kennedys and the Democrat and Republican, watch the ambushments as they [America’s enemies] begin to turn on themselves as we get closer and closer” to the election, the pastor said.

“God has not forgotten this country,” Kunneman stated. “We have to speak right and stay out of fear and stay in faith, because we are on a great ride, and we’re also getting ready for a great celebration.”

On Tuesday’s show, panelist Lance Wallnau recounted that he had actually been at the 2009 Chicago meeting when Clement made the pronouncement.

“Here’s what’s funny about prophecy,” Wallnau said. “Let this be a lesson to all you youngsters out there. So we’re listening to that in 2009, and look how long we had to wait to find out what he was talking about.”

“That word was for this moment,” he added.

In 2007, according to video shared on Clement’s YouTube channel, he said in Redding, California, “Trump shall become a trumpet, says the Lord.”

In Scottsdale, Arizona, that same year, Clement, though not identifying Trump by name, said, “He will be a praying president, not a religious one, for I will fool the people, yes I will. God says, ‘The one that is chosen shall go in and they shall say, “He has hot blood.” For the Spirit of God says, ‘Yes, he may have hot blood, but he will bring walls of protection on this country in a greater way and economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of hosts.”

Of course, Trump’s signature achievements during his first term in office were building a border wall and reviving the economy. Some would certainly say he has “hot blood,” though he has mellowed since 2015.

Clement added, “Listen to the word of the Lord. God says, ‘I will put at your helm, for two terms, a president that will pray, but he will not be a praying president when he starts. I will put him in office and then I will baptize him with the Holy Spirit and my power, says the Lord of hosts.”

Trump has been forthright about his belief in God and has said multiple times since surviving a July 13 assassination attempt that the Almighty protected him.

Was Clement hearing from God when he foresaw Republicans and Democrats — even the Kennedys — coming together in an “unusual” way? The events of the last week would suggest he did.

