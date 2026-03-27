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President Donald Trump speaks during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Greek Independence Day celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Trump Roasts Fox News Polls While Live on the Network, Calls for Co-Host's Removal

 By Michael Schwarz  March 27, 2026 at 8:35am
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On Thursday, President Donald Trump spoke live via phone to the co-hosts of Fox News’ “The Five.”

As usual, the president did not mince words.

In a pair of clips posted to the social media platform X, Trump blasted Fox News polls as “terrible” and suggested that the network could make “The Five” even better by getting rid of regular co-host Jessica Tarlov, the resident liberal who did not appear on Thursday’s show.

“Our people like it,” Trump said of the Iran War, “100 percent — think of it — 100 percent, in a CNN poll, a CNN poll, which are the worst polls.”

The president referred to a CNN poll showing that 100 percent of Trump’s MAGA supporters still approve of the president.

Last week on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a clip of CNN data guru Harry Enten reporting that poll’s results.

After citing that favorable poll on “The Five,” Trump complained about Fox News polls.

“Almost as bad as Fox polls,” the president said of the typical CNN poll. “I hate Fox polls. Honestly, whoever does your polls, they’re terrible. Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s going to get rid of your pollster, but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get it. But your Fox polls are terrible.”

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A Fox News poll released Wednesday showed that 58 percent of respondents opposed military action in Iran. No doubt the president hated that particular poll.

Meanwhile, Trump also gave producers of “The Five” some advice regarding on-air talent.

In another clip posted to X, the president began by praising Greg Gutfeld, host of the late-night comedy show “Gutfeld” and a regular co-host on “The Five.”

“The other night, and I do like his show,” Trump said, referring to Gutfeld before having his train of thought derailed. “I like all of your shows, actually.”

Then, Trump mentioned the resident liberal, Tarlov.

“I’m glad Jessica’s not there,” he quipped.

The co-hosts, Gutfeld and Watters in particular, audibly chuckled at the president’s comment.

“Because, I think, no, actually I think your show would be better without her,” Trump continued. “But, you know, who am I to say that? I think it would be a lot better.”

The president then shifted gears again and began talking about why Senate Republicans should nuke the filibuster.

Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump challenged Senate Republicans to terminate the filibuster before Democrats do.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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