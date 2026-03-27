Watch: Trump Roasts Fox News Polls While Live on the Network, Calls for Co-Host's Removal

On Thursday, President Donald Trump spoke live via phone to the co-hosts of Fox News’ “The Five.”

As usual, the president did not mince words.

In a pair of clips posted to the social media platform X, Trump blasted Fox News polls as “terrible” and suggested that the network could make “The Five” even better by getting rid of regular co-host Jessica Tarlov, the resident liberal who did not appear on Thursday’s show.

“Our people like it,” Trump said of the Iran War, “100 percent — think of it — 100 percent, in a CNN poll, a CNN poll, which are the worst polls.”

The president referred to a CNN poll showing that 100 percent of Trump’s MAGA supporters still approve of the president.

Last week on X, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a clip of CNN data guru Harry Enten reporting that poll’s results.

CNN: “MAGA GOP view of Trump, approve is 100%. If you are a member of MAGA in the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump. 0% say that they disapprove… he’s the 1972 Miami Dolphins.” pic.twitter.com/ELYv9d5OPM — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 18, 2026

After citing that favorable poll on “The Five,” Trump complained about Fox News polls.

“Almost as bad as Fox polls,” the president said of the typical CNN poll. “I hate Fox polls. Honestly, whoever does your polls, they’re terrible. Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s going to get rid of your pollster, but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get it. But your Fox polls are terrible.”

Trump: Rupert Murdoch has promised me for years he’s going to get rid of your pollster but he doesn’t do it. I don’t get it. But you’re Fox polls are terrible. pic.twitter.com/wGLq8ZX1xi — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

A Fox News poll released Wednesday showed that 58 percent of respondents opposed military action in Iran. No doubt the president hated that particular poll.

Meanwhile, Trump also gave producers of “The Five” some advice regarding on-air talent.

In another clip posted to X, the president began by praising Greg Gutfeld, host of the late-night comedy show “Gutfeld” and a regular co-host on “The Five.”

“The other night, and I do like his show,” Trump said, referring to Gutfeld before having his train of thought derailed. “I like all of your shows, actually.”

Then, Trump mentioned the resident liberal, Tarlov.

“I’m glad Jessica’s not there,” he quipped.

The co-hosts, Gutfeld and Watters in particular, audibly chuckled at the president’s comment.

“Because, I think, no, actually I think your show would be better without her,” Trump continued. “But, you know, who am I to say that? I think it would be a lot better.”

The president then shifted gears again and began talking about why Senate Republicans should nuke the filibuster.

🚨 LOL! President Trump says it’s time for Fox News to fire Jessica Tarlov off The Five And he says it immediately after praising Greg Gutfeld 🤣 “I’m glad Jessica’s not there. Actually, your show would be better without her, but who am I to say that? It would be a lot better.” pic.twitter.com/fSkEszQiVS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 26, 2026

Thursday on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump challenged Senate Republicans to terminate the filibuster before Democrats do.

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