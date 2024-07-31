Share
News

Watch: Trump Roasts Kamala for Race-Baiting, Says She Was 'Indian' Until She 'Happened to Turn Black'

 By Jack Davis  July 31, 2024 at 3:25pm
Former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of playing race games during an interview Wednesday at the National Association of Black Journalists convention.

Trump was asked a racially focused question on whether Harris was on the Democratic ticket because she is black.

“I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly, very much, and she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said according to a video posted to X.

“I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black,” Trump said as a murmur swept through the audience.

“So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?” he said.

As host Rachel Scott of ABC tried to tell Trump that Harris always identified as black, Trump spoke over her.

Are you voting for Trump?

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went — she became a black person,” he said.

“I think somebody should look into that, too.”

Scott asked Trump if it was OK with him that some Congressional Republicans call Harris a “DEI hire.” DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion, a policy that prioritizes hiring and doing business based on race, gender, and other qualifications rather than based on merit.

“I really don’t know. Could be. Could be,” he said, according to a video posted to X.

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, ABC noted.

During his appearance, which was described by many as combative, Trump touted his accomplishments for black Americans.

“I have been the best president for the black population since Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said, according to Politico.

Harrison Fields, a former assistant press secretary in the Trump White House, said Trump was playing to a hostile crowd.

“This is consistent with who Trump is,” Fields said. “Trump is going to go to places that aren’t necessarily his comfort zone, but he understands the value of having these conversations.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation