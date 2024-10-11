Share
Watch: Trump Roasts the Mess in Detroit While Trashing Kamala Harris During Speech

 By Randy DeSoto  October 10, 2024 at 6:21pm
Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris while speaking before the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday.

And he jabbed the dismal conditions of the Motor City and its economy, as well, but with the promise it will thrive again if he is elected president.

In his speech, Trump spoke about reviving the auto industry and bringing down inflation that was created during the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, due to bad, big government economic policies.

“I don’t think anything that we’re talking about today is high on [Harris’] list,” the 45th president said. “The whole country’s going to be like…. You want to know the truth? It will be like Detroit.”

“Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president,” he added. “You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

Early in his remarks Trump said, “I’m here today to talk about a subject that’s always been very dear to my heart: saving the U.S. auto industry.”

His intention, through changes in federal trade and tax policies, is to make the industry bigger and stronger than ever before.

Trump recounted that Detroit had been the center of auto innovation for years, with products like the muscle car, the minivan and the SUV.

But he blamed “globalist politicians” for allowing Detroit to lose its place in the world as the top auto manufacturer.

Trump cited the 1992 North American Free Trade Agreement and China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001 as turning points that hurt American manufacturing, including the auto industry.

“Detroit was decimated as if by a foreign army,” he contended.

Trump argued that steps he took while in office began to turn things around after years of decline, starting with pulling out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement and replacing NAFTA with the USMCA trade agreement, which incentivizes auto manufacturing in U.S.

Further, the former president said he imposed a 27.5 percent tariff on all Chinese cars coming into the country, which “kept them out of the market and kept Detroit in business.”

Trump also addressed the issue of inflation saying, “Four years ago when I left office we had no inflation —and we had…virtually no inflation during my entire four years… Under Biden and Harris, because of inflation, the economy has been a total disaster, but Kamala says she can’t think of one thing that she would do differently.”

“And there are many people saying, in particular highly-respected analysts like Scott Bessent, one of the top analysts on Wall Street, that the only reason that the stock market has gone up is because Donald Trump is doing very well in the polls and it looks like he is going to win,” Trump continued.

“The only way to end this suffering is to vote for change this November,” he said.

The inflation rate when Trump left office in January 2021 was 1.4 percent.

The rate hit 4.2 percent in April of that year and continued rise over the next year after Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March 2021, which economists from both the left and right predicted would be highly inflationary with the economy already well on its way to recovery.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate to get the bill through, which had no Republican support.

She also cast the tie-breaker on the misnamed, over-$1 trillion Inflation Reduction Act, packed with green initiatives that are costing nearly three times more than originally estimated. That new spending helped spike the deficit, which is inflationary.

Overall, Trump offered hope that Detroit and the nation as a whole can experience a new golden age economically, but not by continuing with the Biden-Harris big government, globalist agenda.

Rather, the key is a return to putting the American worker first.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

