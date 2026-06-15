Watch: Trump Salutes, Dana White Beams as Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Fly Rare 'Super Delta' Formation Exactly as Anthem Climaxes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship produced a truly spectacular event on the White House grounds on Sunday evening with “UFC Freedom 250,” to celebrate our nation’s founding and President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

This was a night of fights, but also so much more, as it was the culmination of months of planning, hard work, and coordination by both the UFC and the administration.

Fight fans will remember it for decades, but the general public likely won’t forget either.

To officially kick off the event, singer-songwriter Zac Brown sang the national anthem with an ecstatic UFC President Dana White and a saluting commander-in-chief taking the moment in, as the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flew overhead in a “Super Delta” formation just as Brown let audiences know this is the land of the free and the home of the brave.

The event was a microcosm of the attitude the American people yearn to see return as the unequivocally dominant culture — a confident, masculine one that makes no apologies for a love of country.

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The patriotism on display has largely been shunned in recent years. A once-proud people has been browbeaten into defaming their history and reviling the institutions that safeguard their freedoms.

The scale of the moment was very Trumpian — every opportunity to make Sunday a spectacle noticed not just by the nation, but the world, was taken.

The president is never one to mildly act. It was brash, bold, and — of course — sparked the ire of his naysayers.

Aside from Democrats and the left who will always oppose the president, it’s important to address anyone who asks why.

Aside from pure entertainment, why did the UFC have this event? Why did the United States need to see this event on the White House lawn? Some would argue it’s a frivolous waste of time, even a chauvinistic display for a country that should be more sophisticated and tailored toward a modern standard of conduct.

Do not be mistaken — these moments are absolutely necessary.

Great presidents have understood that their actions can give meaning and offer discernment, providing the American people with needed parameters to answer an ever-relevant question: What does it mean to be an American?

Former President Theodore Roosevelt created the Great White Fleet, which sailed around the globe from 1907 to 1909. These 16 Navy battleships, painted white, were meant to display the presence and power of the United States on a world scale at a time when the consensus military doctrine said any powerful nation must have a powerful navy.

What did it mean to be an American in the early 20th century? Roosevelt helped answer that question easily. It meant having a confident energy, being unafraid to show strength, and welcoming a challenge if needed.

Other presidents like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln chose to act in exemplary fashion. For Washington, this came at a time when the nation was in its infancy. An executive who used his powers to truly fulfill the responsibilities would set the precedent for his successors. Although an elected official, the qualities he possessed as a leader can inspire Americans in other walks of life when they ponder their hopes and aspirations, determining what heights they can reach.

Despite being a backwoods, uneducated lawyer without real political clout, Lincoln emerged as the Republican nominee for president in 1860. His only claim to fame was losing a Senate race in Illinois in 1858, but he found himself as the commander-in-chief when the Civil War broke out.

He saved the union, defying the odds to leave a legacy as one of our greatest presidents.

Americans need not know the details, just the general principles on display — confidence, leadership, and courage. With those, Trump made his contribution Sunday — being bold and unashamed.

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